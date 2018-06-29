Tanzania: Dar Swim Club Set for Mombasa Race Conquest

BLUEFINS Swim Club of Dar es Salaam has been cleared to compete in the Coast Swimming Championship scheduled to start today in Mombasa, Kenya.

The event to be held at Aga Khan Academy pool is organised by Coastal Amateur Swimming Association (CASA) and has drawn over 200 athletes from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. The team's trainer, Rahim Alidina said 11 swimmers will be taking part in the big event for the first time.

The girls in the team are Aminaz Kachra, Lina Goyayi, Muskan Gaikwad and Aliyana Kachra while the boys are Delbert Ipilinga, Christian Fernandes, Parth Motichand, Isaac Mukani, Sahal Harunani, Aaron Akwenda and Hassan Harunani.

The competition will pit athletes aged between 9 and 16 in Freestyle, Breaststroke, Backstroke Butterfly in the 400m, 200m, 100m and 50m. There will be individual and medley relays categories in all disciplines.

"We are all delighted to be cleared for the tournament and this is our debut to the big events. We believe that our swimmers have enough experience in taking part in such international competitions," he said.

"Hopefully, this is just the beginning, as we plan to travel at least twice a year to other East African countries from next year," said Alidina.

Alidina thanked Tanzania Swimming Association's Interim committee for supporting and allowing them to participate in the event and the National Sports Council for giving them approval.

Being the only club from Tanzania at this event, Alidina said they will fight hard to ensure Tanzania is well represented.