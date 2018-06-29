29 June 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar Swim Club Set for Mombasa Race Conquest

Tagged:

Related Topics

BLUEFINS Swim Club of Dar es Salaam has been cleared to compete in the Coast Swimming Championship scheduled to start today in Mombasa, Kenya.

The event to be held at Aga Khan Academy pool is organised by Coastal Amateur Swimming Association (CASA) and has drawn over 200 athletes from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. The team's trainer, Rahim Alidina said 11 swimmers will be taking part in the big event for the first time.

The girls in the team are Aminaz Kachra, Lina Goyayi, Muskan Gaikwad and Aliyana Kachra while the boys are Delbert Ipilinga, Christian Fernandes, Parth Motichand, Isaac Mukani, Sahal Harunani, Aaron Akwenda and Hassan Harunani.

The competition will pit athletes aged between 9 and 16 in Freestyle, Breaststroke, Backstroke Butterfly in the 400m, 200m, 100m and 50m. There will be individual and medley relays categories in all disciplines.

"We are all delighted to be cleared for the tournament and this is our debut to the big events. We believe that our swimmers have enough experience in taking part in such international competitions," he said.

"Hopefully, this is just the beginning, as we plan to travel at least twice a year to other East African countries from next year," said Alidina.

Alidina thanked Tanzania Swimming Association's Interim committee for supporting and allowing them to participate in the event and the National Sports Council for giving them approval.

Being the only club from Tanzania at this event, Alidina said they will fight hard to ensure Tanzania is well represented.

Tanzania

Why Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa Is in Tanzania

Tanzania and Zimbabwe have agreed to cement further the cooperation on economic issues focus being on improving trade,… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.