South Africa: Mbonambi Starts for Stormers in Argentina

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi will make his first start of the 2018 Super Rugby season for the Stormers against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Mbonambi made his return for the Stormers off the replacements bench against the Lions before the international break, having been sidelined through injury for the first 13 matches of the season, but takes his place in the starting line-up for the clash at Estadio Jose Amalfitani in Buenos Aires, which kicks off at 19:40 SA time on Saturday.

He is joined in the front row by props Steven Kitshoff and Wilco Louw, with Ramone Samuels, JC Janse van Rensburg and Frans Malherbe on the replacements bench.

In the second row Cobus Wiese forms a lock partnership with Jan de Klerk, with 20-year-old Salmaan Moerat set to provide an impact in the second half.

The loose trio features captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Sikhumbuzo Notshe, while Nizaam Carr and Kobus van Dyk are among the replacements.

In the backline experienced scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage is paired with playmaker Jean-Luc du Plessis, with Damian de Allende and JJ Engelbrecht at No 13.

Dillyn Leyds is at fullback, with Craig Barry and Raymond Rhule on the wings, while Justin Phillips and EW Viljoen provide backline cover.

Stormers Head Coach Robbie Fleck said that his team is determined to make an impression in Buenos Aires.

"We know that it will be a big challenge here in Argentina, but both the players and management are looking forward to it.

"We want to show what we are capable of under pressure away from home and will be going all-out to come away with a win," he said.

Teams

Jaguares

TBA

Stormers:

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Craig Barry, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Jan de Klerk, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 JC Janse van Rensberg, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Kobus van Dyk, 22 Justin Phillips, 23 EW Viljoen.

