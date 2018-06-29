Ethiopia: Human Rights Commission's Reports of Torture Should See the Day's Light - Commission

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed recently revealed the inhumane handling of prisoners almost in every nook and cranny of prisons. Following this, many detainees have got the opportunity to describe the extent of abuses they faced ranging from solitary confinement to unspeakable torture. Our reporter Seid Mehammed had short stay with Demissew Benti, Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) Information and Communication Directorate Director.

Q: Let us get to the issue without any further ado. Recently prisoners in most detention Centers are indicating that they had been brutally treated by officials that included but not limited to beatings with sticks and electric wires as well as tortures of various kinds--some of the tortures even unspeakable. Can we say that Your Commission has failed to stand for its very purpose?

A: No we can't. The Commission had identified the [inhumane] the mistreatment of prisoners long time ago and submitted the result to the House of Peoples Representatives (HPR). I have no right to make this public, but if I feel that I have to, because you insist. We requested pertinent bodies [of the HPR] to get the opportunity to present it before the HPR, but we had been denied to get the access.

Our study even revealed places where beatings and tortures were taking place. It boldly commented that the government officials 'treatment of detainees had been so inhumane.

Q: You mean that it is the HPR that failed to address the issue timely and properly?

A: No. The report was submitted to the HPR. But the House has to facilitate conditions for the presentation of the findings to members. The Commission insisted at various times for deliberation on the report. Things had not been going smoothly around the HPR due to former House Speaker's, Abadula Gemedda, resignation request: Other pressing national issues were given priority, as they responded to us.

Q: So, does the blame lie at HPR's door?

A: No. I'm not transferring the blame to this and that body. But the issue is that the report is not yet made public.

Q: Now the case is the talk of the day, and it seems an opportune moment, are you presently urging the HPR to make the report public?

A: Let me address this question in a broader context. The Commission is also responsible for undertaking studies to predict potential causes of conflict, and recommend remedial measures. We applied our resources and wits and participated seasoned scholars for such studies and did come up with feasible findings and submitted same to the HPR. But pretext like "priorities" hindered discussions from coming to view. The documents are still shelved. I can say that handful of cases of such kinds are crying for presentation before the HPR. The findings should see the day's light.

Q: Can you say that the Commission is executing its tasks properly and responsibly?

A: I believe so. We dispatched investigation teams in all conflict ridden places. Member of committees executed their tasks without fearing bullets that rained in the scenes. They witnessed the impacts and looked into the cause of clashes across the length and breadth of the places where the atrocities occurred, at times facing detention. Members of the Commission should be commended for this in my view.

With regards to research, seasoned scholars involved to predict sources of potential conflicts.

It has also investigated prison houses and the mistreatment of detainees. Ample recommendation and trainings offered to police officials, people's militia... .

Q: What mechanisms do you use to investigate human rights abuses on prisoners for instance?

A: To ensure the protection of citizens in correctional centers, the Commission carries out investigation on its own initiation periodically and submits results to the HPR. We use international instruments such as the adequacy of accommodation that meets all health requirements, sanitary installations as well as adequate food... not to mention proper medication and inhuman and cruel punishments.

And our investigations are not lopsided-i.e., seeking information from prison officials only. We also collect data from the horse's mouth, prisoners, besides our own observation. To do this, we have constant program in addition to complain and court orders.

Q: Do you think that the Commission is fully independent?

Yes, the reports released so far and the findings included with it prove our independence true. For example, the report has been unequivocal when it comes to holding security sector and the political leadership as well as the government in general accountable for past scuffles. The reports could not have been made public, had we been under the influence of the government or any other party.

For instance, in connection with the deadly fire at Kilinto Prison, we have conducted investigations as per the order of the court, and the finding shows that physical harm was posed on inmates allegedly identified as perpetrators. Hence, our conclusion has proven that the alleged-perpetrators had been physically harmed. In addition, on issues relating to Ethio-Somali and Oromia clashes, and the conflict in Oromia Guji and Gedio Zones as well as the incident in Benishangul on ethnic Amhara people, which have yet not been submitted to HPR, the Commission has made investigations. Thought premature to publicly announce, it will not make government officials and other groups unaccountable. It will be made public after the HPR looks into the document.

Q: Is there any effort to expand your reach across the swath of the different states?

A: Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has head office in Addis and eight branches centers which are in Hawassa, Jimma, Mekele, Bahiar Dar Jiggiga, Benishangul Gumuz and Gambella. But studies are being undertaken to expand our centers.

Q: What do you do to ensure the safety and honor of prisoners in the future?

A: The tasks are not unknown to us. We have been executing them over the past years. But the government's commitment expressed during Prime Minister Dr. Abiy's speech to the parliament could be additional energy. And we will keep on doing on our tasks.

Q: What measures should be taken on officials that abused prisoners?

A: This is not our task. We have presented detailed report to the HPR. The HPR has to make it public and set direction for the executive. And it is up to the executive to take-lesson giving measure.