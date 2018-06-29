29 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Mzwanele Manyi Shuts Down His Short-Lived Newspaper Experiment

analysis By Qaanitah Hunter

Some Afro Voice (formerly The New Age) reporters were out on news stories on Thursday, oblivious to the fact that they no longer had jobs. While they were gathering news that would never be published, their boss Mzwanele Manyi was announcing to staff that it was all over, bar the gnashing of reporters' teeth. The question on their minds: who would now employ a Gupta journalist?

(Full disclosure: As a young reporter, Qaanitah Hunter was briefly employed by The New Age)

Just as some staff members were finalising their stories for Friday's edition of Afro Voice, formerly known as The New Age, Mzwanele Manyi called them for a meeting, saying the paper was to shut down immediately.

As a courtesy, he said, they will be paid a month's salary at the end of July even though they will not report for work.

Journalists and editors had no inkling of the move and some were still out on stories when the announcement was made.

They were told to pack up their things and leave immediately.

The sudden decision to close up shop comes 10 months after Manyi purchased the former New Age newspaper from the Guptas for an initial R150-million through...

