Ethiopia: More Works to Promote Tourism Potential

ADDIS ABABA- Culture and Tourism sub-sector is an important sector that has an impact on development of country's economy. It goes without saying that the sector has far-reaching impact on the socio-economic development of the citizenry for it generate income and create ample jobs.

In Ethiopia, this sector has not been well utilized. Still problems ranging from knowledge and skill, destination development, promotional works to adequacy of tourism infrastructure are ascribable to the reduced performance. Otherwise, unlike many other countries, Ethiopia is blessed with historical, cultural and natural attractions.

In fact, the government and few private investors are attempting to increase the performance of the culture and tourism sector.

Founder and Managing Director of Ozzie Business and Management Group, Kumneger Teketel, said the country has to diversify platforms to bring local industry stakeholders and similar international entities.

To him, the Hotel Show Africa, which was launched her for the sixth round serve purposes like this. There are continental and global players that could share their wealth of experiences to the private sector as well as the government, he added.

"As a private sector, we have been undertaking various initiatives that are systematically designed to address the root problems within the local tourism as well as the gap in our international marketing practices."

Adding, he said in view of the domestic industry, events such as MICE East Africa Foum Expo played crucial roles, with some encouraging outcomes, enhancing the overall local industry capacity by introducing latest international marketing activities, new business procedures and trends, thereby equipping local tourism industry players with diverse and sustainable international tourist market base.

The efforts are meant to assist the country become one of the major foreign currency sources and driver of economic growth. On the other hand, the main global market challenge affecting the industry performance is lower or no knowledge within the international industry regarding Ethiopia's rich tourism wealth and ample potential for hospitality and travel business, he explained.

He further noted that in the past [two to three] years the industry has faced notable decline in the number of tourist arrivals, which resulted in a large number of booking cancelations in hotels and tourist destinations across the country owing to the scuffles here and there. Even more seriously, the global image of the country is severely dented, creating a negative perception among major business traveler and leisure tourist sources, which otherwise was inclined towards Ethiopia as alternative destination, he believes.

Therefore, following the renewed effort led by the Ethiopian government to recover tourist performance to its previous status, we have planned various initiatives that are aimed at rebranding Ethiopia's image and promoting the country as a favorite tourism and investment destinations.

Some of the initiatives to be executed in 2019 include the 3rd MICE East Africa Forum and Expo, where a minimum of 50 international hosted buyers, hosted media and global MICE tourism planners and traders, professionals will be invited and attend a three day face-face business networking event among tourism, travel and hotel service providers, according to him.

But to further promote the industry in general and MICE [Meeting, Incentive travel, Convention and Exhibition] in particular Ethiopia needs to establish formal institution tasked with responsibilities relating to the issue. In most countries the office is called National Convention and Visitor Bureau. It promotes the marketing industry and benefit in connection to hard currency issue. Regarding this issue, we tried so hard to push our government to take action without delay, he added.

Addis Ababa Culture and Tourism Bureau, the Ethiopian Tourism Organization, other industry partners as well as the general local tourism industry stakeholders have to come up together and unite to transform the industry by bringing new initiatives, he further added.