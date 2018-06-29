Ethiopia: Rally Full of Lessons

Last Sunday's incidence of grenade blast at a rally of gratitude and support to Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed could only have place in history as a heart-breaking section in the big and yet new chapter of Ethiopian politics which unveiled topics of unity and regaining greatness that have far-reaching implication to history and posterity.

Meskel Square, Addis's lone open space designed by Hungarian designer CK. Polonyi in the early 70's ones again sent message that it is hungry for rejuvenation to serve millions of people living in the capital, Addis, and its surrounding environs. The high-rise buildings in all direction of the square, however, seem to have closed window of opportunity for further expansion works.

In yet another historic event back in 2005, may be the second large size the square saw in its entire span, most supporters of the then Coalition for Unity and Democracy (CUD) had to remain into the square that accommodated people to its brim, and had stayed in the six feeder roads to the east and west of the square.

Previous secular gatherings in that place--the square serves political, religious ... purposes-- cannot in anyway be tantamount with the most recent one both in theme and size. Unlike previous gatherings, this one had brought hundreds of thousands of people of the city, and residents from cities within 100 Kms radius from Addis. Most importantly, the previous ones, most of them, were organized by political parties or governments. This one was, however, a public gathering called by the public and which invited a primer minister whose decisions won the hearts and minds of the public.

At the center of the mass gathering was love, unity and greatness. But the day also revealed the cynical ambition of few ill-fated individuals who attempted to install hatred, disintegration and also civil war by extension.

The life of a pet is worth big for Ethiopians, late alone a citizen, a brother/sister, a human being and a disciple of peace and unity. That was why the 'lecture' the prime minister given to the mass had to temporarily leave the space to issues relating to the grenade incident on both public and private broadcast media.

Otherwise, Dr. Abiy was an unequivocal to tell the assembly that supporting his program and reform efforts cannot be achieved singlehandedly. He talked in fable saying that transformation is not a game in which few plays the actual game while thousands seatback as spectators--his message, clear and succinct, to work hand-in-hand in all sphere of life.

"Intellectuals, come with your cutting-age solutions to our problems; parents guide kids through the path of hope; teachers, sow seeds of knowledge; religious fathers, stand for justice; students, see the flicker of hope ahead of us and invest much toil in your studies.

Diaspora community... remember your homeland, Ethiopia, and serve her with all your wits and wealth, he said. It may strike the bell in the members' mind and takes them to Slams 137 forcing them to rehearse: "If I forget thee, O [Ethiopia], may my right hand forget its skill, May my tongue cling to the roof of my mouth if I do not remember you."

The premier indeed touched the soft spots of every one of us, and attempted to give the dying sprit of unity and hard work to resurrect.

And it is in this way that everyone can harbor his program and reforms. Of course, the populace sponsored them to attend the historic, marvelous and glaring event purchasing T-shirt stamped with the image of Dr. Abiy.

That is a wonderful action by the public and it becomes complete when the assignments he has given are done to the best capacity of everyone of us.

We have still the bedbug that should quit eating us alive-- impediment on freedom of expression, robbery of public finance and denial of justice and the like.

Particularly the Prime Minister's message to religious leaders is so important at this juncture: feel the pain when the impoverished face injustice and when the law is breached. The youth has also been requested to resent rent-seeking and follow the path of living with one's sweat.

Therefore, the Day, June 23,2018 brought pack of messages to Ethiopians. The blast had also sent no fewer messages; its content is clear and concise--i.e., evil-minded individuals, who joined in the fray of orchestrating atrocity, are not miles away from us. Thus, the national intelligence and security system should properly be checked: security forces' capability of sniffing potential worst-case scenario and foiling them before happing on the ground have to be doubled and tripled.

God forbid that, but if last Saturday's incident had been as planned by the perpetrators, today, Ethiopia could have lost all its new visions. Stampede and further bombings could have taken the life of millions.

But the perpetrators have as well ones again swallowed the hard pills--no matter how they stay vigil to break us apart turning Meskel square into a battle of Armageddon, where brother murders his own kin until both perishes, the people remained calm and controlled it wisely.

Darkness never drive darkness; light can do that and hate cannot drive out hate only love can do that as Martin Luer King Jr. said it, the people made history being patient even to the agent of destruction who were at the scene and by handing them over to security forces.