Ethiopia: Fine Arts - Untapped Sector Yet Needs More Attention

Sources indicate that art plays a major role in the efforts of nation building. They indicate that cultural knowledge, which is the product of an accepted behavior patterns of societies, their conception of life, be it products of designs, works of art, mode of perception of conception or execution of manipulative or responses to things seen or unseen including aesthetic or spiritual values have been transmitted from generation to generation mainly through the arts.

We this intention and preserving country's traditional values, in Ethiopia various art houses have been providing such service to the general public. Among these house, Abyssinia Fine Arts and Vocational Training Center is the one,

Abyssinia Fine Arts and Vocational Training Center, which has been serving for the last 15 years is one of these private centers.

According to Genet Kebede, Founder and Manager of the Center, the Center has been giving various trainings on fine arts such as drawing, painting, sculpture, theatrical art and modeling since 1995 E.C.

Meanwhile, under music category, basic trainings in some musical instruments including piano (keyboard), guitar, kirar and masinko (traditional instruments), modern and traditional dances are given by the Center.

As for her, Abyssinia Fine Arts and Vocational Training Center is the first private institution in this regard established with the objective to provide short trainings for those who could not join higher learning institutions for various reasons while they have had the interest thereby enable them eventually join these higher learning institutions to upgrade their interests,

"The Center is very successful not in terms of business but by assisting students realize their dream through the knowledge and skill they gained here in Abyssinia. Their success, by itself, creates greater satisfaction in us," she noted.

These days, many former students of the Center are serving in various higher leaning institutions including the Addis Ababa University College of Performing and Visual Arts (Alle School of Fine Arts and Design), Entoto Technical and Vocational Training College, she signified. Moreover, there are many students who have become famous artists and who have owned theirown studios. "So, we are really very happy with that for we are the basis to reach where they are now. They might not have reached their stage now if there had not been Abyssinia Fine Arts Training Center during those times. So we think that we are very successful," she reiterated. As could be known from the Manager, apart from the short courses given every summer, so far the Center has graduated students 15 times at a regular basis.

Just to mention a few among others, Artists like SelamTesfaye, Kalkidan Tibebu, Marta Goitom are former students of Abyssinia in theatrical art, Genet uttered with satisfaction.

As to her, modeling though is introduced lately; it is the most fruitful sector that makes students very effective comparatively speaking to others. As to the Manager, models who attended in Abyssinia have even won both national and international beauty contests. "In this regard, we have lots of internationally competent models". For instance model Yohannes Asfaw, who have got the title Mr. Supper International, model Bethlehem Belay (miss Grand Ethiopian 2015), Firezewud, Hannan Tarik, Model Akinahom Zergaw (Miss Universe Ethiopia 2017), Yetimwork Nurbeja (Miss Ethiopia 2nd) were students of just to mention a few from the recent ones and the same is true in all the other sectors.

Addis Afewerk, a Sculptor, whom The Ethiopian Herald approached in Abyssinia Training Center told this reporter that he has taken a one year course in painting and drawing at the Abyssinia before he joined TVET centers to upgrade his knowledge and skills he gained at the Center. "I have been serving in various private Training Centers in my profession," he said. Now, I am serving as a Graphics Art Teacher at Entoto Poly Technique College," he said.

As to Genet, Abyssinia gives more focus to Ethiopian culture, tradition and history etc in its trainings as part of its efforts of maintain them to the next generation. For instance, it focuses more on traditional dance, drawing, musical instruments (Masinko, Kirar etc), modeling with Ethiopian color and taste. "But, the very challenge is that the students do not have the interest to the traditional ones, the majority of them prioritize the modern ones such as keyboard, guitar and dance than to learn the traditional ones" Rather, it is the Ethiopian Diasporas who desire and bring their children to learn the Ethiopian culture, she furthered. Learning traditional Ethiopian musical instruments and dances as to this generation are considered as backwardness or lagging behind modernization. In this regard, though a lot remains to be done by parents and the media, the government takes the lions' share. Hence, to this end and inculcate the culture, a mechanism should be devised. Particularly, to instill it within the new generation, works need to be done at grass root level. Encompassing music and art education in the education curricula and preparing textbooks from this point of view is prudent, the Manager opined.

They must have Ethiopian taste and color thereby promote the Ethiopian nations, nationalities and peoples' culture. "As to Abyssinia, we are making efforts to do so in various ways. For instance, we do insist our models dress Ethiopian nations, nationalities and peoples' customs and promote that via traditional dance using all the Ethiopian nations, nationalities and peoples'musical works in all languages and culture, she furthered.

As indicated by the owner, Abyssinia Fine Arts and Vocational Training Center has not reached the stage it should be now as opposed to its 15 years of services and the scope Fine Arts deserves. Fine art is quite a wide area that needs the cooperation and collaboration of various stakeholders such as culture and tourism, TVETs and others engaged in the sector. It is a big and wide sector but still untapped while its role is of multifaceted in building all rounded image of a nation. According to her, the situation in this regard is discouraging for investors.

In relation to this, Dawit Yifru, Ethiopian Music Sectors Associations' Union, President uttered as a lot still remains to be done in the Fine Arts sector. It is still dependent on individuals' efforts, he added. "The schools opened in this sector are quite few. If we, for instance take the number of music schools in Addis Ababa whose population is four to five million, they are quite few in number, may be not more than fourteen or fifteen," he accentuated.

In the interim, Genet expressed that Abyssinia has been fulfilling its social responsibilities by taking part in various activities in many ways. As to her the trainings the Center is providing by themselves are comfortable for such tasks as there are various stages where students can do so through the Arts. Trainees of Abyssinia, for instance, have promoted the Great Run for GERD for free and also organized literary evenings, with a theme 'Tibeb Yehidasew akal nech (Art is Part of the Renaissance). "We make our students participate and work with charity organizations such as Merry Joy, thereby take part in fund raising activities. In this regard, our models, painters and sculptors organized a fashion show and a bid of various artistic works in Harmony Hotel and collected 100 thousand birr and contributed to Meseret Charity Organization just to mention a few among many others," she said.

As could be learnt from her, the Center has taken more than 100 award certificates from various government institutions during the last 15 years.

As to Genet, shortage of space is the major critical challenge of the training center. She said that she has been providing all these trainings in a rented house which she said is difficult as the owners regularly make increment and this has its own negative impact. "As a result, our service in this regard could not accommodate the demand of the people. Hence, we are exposed to additional cost. So one can imagine how all these are making the Center lagging behind the level it should reach.

As to Dawit, the new generation is showing higher interest towards art; and the efforts of the private schools such as Abyssinia Fine Arts Training Center to accommodate these interests should be appreciated though it is not yet enough as they are being assisted by the government. It is simple to imagine where the sector could have been now if the government had supported it to the extent desired, he stressed.

Genet said that she has been for the last 15 years and is still asking the concerned government organs just to get a plot of land both in person and application letters but no one has so far given her a response. "Now house rent is increasing. I do remember that there were more than 60 such centers in Arada sub city. I could learn that in an exhibition we had organized during celebration of the Ethiopian Millennium. But, now, half of them have become out of game due to such problems"

These centers are highly exposed to various unnecessary expenses particularly for the skyrocketing house rent among others. And in the one hand, provision of teaching materials is not enough and on the other hand they are unaffordable. Equally critical; there are no professional teachers in the sector, Dawit restated.

Meanwhile, Addis said that Abyssinia Fine Art could not yet go beyond level-I that it is not giving levels 2, 3, 4 trainings due to the problem of a plot of land that can accommodate that.

As to Dawit, the reason behind the private sector's low interest to invest on fine arts is because it is not rewarding due to the gaps of copyright and other related rights.