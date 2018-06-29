ADDIS ABABA - Ministry of Trade says that Ethiopia's export promotion works is showing improvement through time, with 50 million USD raised in market linkage this year alone.

Talking to The Ethiopian Herald, Ministry's Export Promotion Directorate Director-General Assefa Mulugeta said that many works have been done in collaboration with all the relevant stakeholders to promote the country's export goods, and bolster the country's export sector.

Stating that the export performance has not been as expected both during the GTP I and GTP II, the Director General pointed out the very many works undertaken during the current fiscal year has resulted 50 million USD in market linkages.

"This year alone, we have participated in an international forum held in Dubai where more than 100 exporters from five sectors took part. We have also had presence in an international leather forum held in Paris, for organic products in Germany, in Saudi; in general, we have participated in more than 10 international forums to promote Ethiopia's products."

Meanwhile, Assefa continued, Ethiopia has also hosted the 7th Annual International Conference on Pulses, Oilseeds and Spices, where more than 100 buyers participated, and the second International Agro-industry Investment Forum, which is expected to raise the profile of the country's export.

According to the Director General, promotion is a continuous process, and there are some issues with regards to manpower deficiency and knowledge gap that should be addressed so as to ramp up the promotional effort on Ethiopia's export goods. Moving forward, there is an understanding on the need of setting up a large structure that would carry out the export and trade promotional activity exclusively, he noted.

There is also an acknowledgment by the government and Ministry on the need of moving to e-commerce, and utilizing its advantages.

Assefa indicated that they are looking into the legal frameworks, the challenges, and opportunities e-commerce presents to the country's trade and export. "Of course in this digital era, if we are not backed by e-commerce, we cannot go far and make a dent in the sector/business. So, we are looking into how we can integrate and utilize it to our advantage."

Concluding, the Director General believes that Ethiopia can bolster it export volume and performance by ramping up the already initiated efforts. Continuing, he said: "By strengthening the works to commercialize the agriculture sector and increase the quality and productivity of the agriculture products, by solving some of the contraband issue involved in the mining sector, and maximizing the initiated package initiatives to bolster the livestock sector, I believe our export performance will be very much better than our current one."

B Y ROBEL YOHANNES