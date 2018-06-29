Ethiopia: Horticulture - the Driver of Agriculture

Ethiopia though has an immense potential in terms of agro-ecology, suitable fertile soil and plenty of water resources, the production and productivity of horticultural crops comparing to other countries has not reached at the desired level.

Among the major bottlenecks to low production and productivity in the sector, as studies show, the use of poor quality varieties, low level of awareness to produce commodities with high market demand, less amount of production because of high post-harvest loss and poor agricultural practices (insufficient and improper use of inputs) are few. Likewise, the market linkage is being unsatisfactory is hindering the sector from flourishing.

Furthermore, an enormous post-harvest loss in horticulture development (which reaches up to 50 percent); and different pest and diseases because of their high water and flavor content are the other challenges of the horticulture sector. Nowadays, different emerging pests like white scale on Mango and Tuta absoluta even fall armyworm on vegetables is making serious damage. The use of chemicals was majorly the only way that farmers were applying to tackle these problems and this trend is becoming unfriendly to the environment and also causing quality problems on the export produces.

Indeed, the government realizing these challenges, identifying sector's economic benefit and at the same time to benefit farmers engaged in the production of horticulture produces, has been working diligently. Accordingly, it has been taking prioritized actions to establish a best structure of horticulture development. For instance, it has been introducing improved post-harvest practice technologies through putting into effect top to bottom level horticulture extension structure, ensuring the availability of skilled human resource and provision of the necessary logistics. It has also made endeavors to strengthen the linkage between and among relevant stakeholders around the horticulture sector.

Concurrently, some modes of practices has been done in order to developing new market demanded varieties by breeding (research activity) and adopting already developed varieties which are suitable to country's condition. expansion of market demanded new coming horticultural produces particularly for export market and also for local markets to some level. These targeted crops include green bean, snow peas, baby carrot, cucumber, melon, squash, sweet corn, eggplant, cauliflower and broccoli and some high land fruits.

Equally, an intervention is in progress to decrease the post-harvest loss by three percent each year with a cumulative achievement of 15 percent and reduce the rate of loss to 35 percent. On the other hand, using integrated pest management practice has been started but not well disseminated as expected. This management practice has continued with emphasis of identification of economically important pests on some market oriented horticultural crops, deploy research based integrated pest management, manual preparation on the system of integrated pest management, undertaking capacity building activity and follow up its impact.

Above all, due to the need to develop the sector, to commercialize the sector and increase the quality and productivity of the agriculture products, wide investment opportunities and investment friendly policy and strategy are created by the government. As a result, a number of investors are taking part in the sector. In turn, substantial improvements are witnessed.

Recently, President Dr. Mulatu Teshome has visited some horticultural investments in Tigray Region especially in Raya Azebo woreda, along with other higher officials including Valley Verd Food Plc (Spain farm), Raya Horti farms, Desta Horticultural Farms.

He also visted Mehoni Agricultural Research Institute near the town of Mehoni.

Speaking on the occasion, President Mulatu said that foreign investors are benchmarks for the nation in order to develop our economy. Research oriented investment helps to transform traditional farming system to modern way of cultivation and production.

In the future, cultivation should be mechanized and Ethiopian farmers should detach themselves from traditional cultivation system, he added. Underscoring government's commitment in supporting investors, the President said their involvement in country's economic development is critical.

Dr. Eyasu Abrha, the State Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Resources with the Ministry also said that as horticulture is the driver of agriculture, every stakeholder should exert utmost effort to produce horticultural products of high quality.

Coffee, sesame and horticulture are the leading exports of the nation those attract investors, he said. As to him, the bottlenecks of horticulture development are concerning with commercialization, input supply (technologies, distribution of seeds, standard containers).

The State Minister also urged the farmers and other stakeholders to strive hard to produce competitive produces at global market.

As it is learnt, Valley Verd Food Plc (Spain farm), established by Spanish investors before a couple of year, is cultivating different kinds of fruits (asparagus, garlic,, pepper, piquillo pepper artichoke, leen, peas green beans).

While it has already started exporting vegetables to Spain through adding value in its agro processing factory, it has planned to expand its destinations to other countries. The Farm has created jobs for 3000 people.