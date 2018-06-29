Ethiopia: Government Running to Transform SMEs

ADDIS ABABA-- Government undertaking various activities to transform Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) into bigger manufacturing enterprises.

Ashenafi Melesse, Public Relation Directorate General at Federal Small and Medium Manufacturing Industry Development Agency said that the SMEs has been supported and encouraged by various government policies for infrastructure support, technology up-grade, preferential access to credit and obtaining working places

Furthermore, he indicated that the government is creating market connection at national and international level to boost their income. "At national level, priority is given to them during the construction of different projects. In addition to this, the Agency facilitates exhibition and bazaars for them to showcase their products and services, and network with each other."

The enterprises all over the country are supported by Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE) when it comes to the provision of machineries. And in addition to this, different cooperatives have been established in four states to provide the same service to the SMEs, he noted.

"While enterprises found in these regions can benefit from both Development Bank and cooperatives in their respective states, they cannot benefit from the two simultaneously."

Though they are playing an important role in the economic development of the country, it is not enough since most of them are at an infancy level. Given that their expected roles in terms of production, employment generation, and contributing to exports and facilitating equitable distribution of income is very critical, there are works underway to bolster their capacity and enable them to carry out their expected roles, he remarked.

To this end and alleviate skill gaps, Ashenafi said that the Agency has constructed skill development center which is expected to help the enterprises produce quality products and enhance their competitiveness at national and international level.

Recently the government established independent small and medium manufacturing industry development agencies at all states to provide constructive support and follow-up to the enterprises from proximate distance, he stressed.

Regarding working place, he added that a lot of working places have been constructed and transferred to enterprises by a least rent.

Since SMEs are a backbone for higher industry and development of any country, each activities and decision performed concerning the enterprises gets political oversight, where according to him, performance measurements are conducted daily and weekly at different cabinet level.

As a result of these supports a lot of enterprises have been transforming from small industry to higher industry, which in turn has led to increment of foreign currency by promoting exports, Ashenafi opined.