Ethiopia: Supporting Change, Realizing Democratization

The new Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, shortly after taking office in last April, he has been undertaking a number of reforms and changes that are radical in country's political spheres.

Ranging from releasing jailed dissidents and peace overtures with aggrieved opposition groups, including peace deal with Eritrea as well as the diplomacy with neighboring countries the Premier has made long-overdue reforms.

Not only that, the decisions made to privatize state-owned enterprises fully or partially to private investment to further reinstate the economy and visiting restive states and teaching the value of resolving conflicts and differences peacefully through dialogue to bring about peace and unity among ethnic groups in the country are the other encouraging moves which wowed many.

His efforts to peace and stability are not only confined at home. His vision to build a peaceful East Africa has already started and it is bearing fruits. The coming Eritrean delegation to Ethiopia is a good demonstration for this saying.

Abiy's move and commitment to build a new Ethiopia has grabbed the attention of all Ethiopians those residing within the country and abroad. The admiration, appreciation and respect is not only from his supporters but also from the opposition parties as well. His core message of love and forgiveness has won the heart of almost all Ethiopians and obliged them to give credit to the various activities that are taken by him and his administration over the past two months.

It was with this intention that residents of the capital Addis Ababa and its environs decided to hold a peaceful solidarity rally regardless of any political religious and ethnic differences at Mesqel Square.

The rally has aimed at supporting the ongoing efforts of the new Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and to show solidarity to him.

However, "a prearranged and carefully orchestrated" grenade explosion, which caused death, heavy and light injuries on few of the participants, is executed by disgruntled groups.

This "cowardly attack" which cannot be justified under any circumstances has shocked and broken the hearts of all Ethiopians. Particularly, it is being carried out while the country is in a new wave of movement to bring back the values it has lost as a country, and Ethiopians are standing as one and showing strong commitment to strengthen national unity by restoring peace, and stability throughout the country, it makes the attack more satanic and targeted the general public.

Thus, the attack rather than frustrating, despairing and dividing Ethiopians, it will strengthen them to stand together for the same purpose.

As the Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed described the attack is an unacceptable, cheap and unsuccessful attempt carried out by forces who do not want to see Ethiopia united.

"Love always wins. Killing others is a defeat. To those who tried to divide us, I want to tell you that you have not succeeded," he added.

Therefore, we Ethiopians should stand together in full solidarity and togetherness to taper the paths which separate us and curb the act of insurgents. We should also join hands to expose the deeds of anti-peace elements, and keep on the pace of democratization and economic progress so as to restore country's former glory.