27 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry Introduces New Bt-Cotton. Seeds

By Betelhem Bedlu

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopian Agricultural Research Institute held a awareness raising forum with stak eholders to introduce the achievement it has registered in agricultural bio technology researches.

At the occasion, the Institute has announced that it has found two new seeds through Bt-cotton.

Increase yield of cotton due to effective control of Bollworm and reduction in environmental pollution by the use of insecticides were mentioned among the significance of Bt-cotton seeds.

Approached by The Ethiopian Herald, Dr. Tesefaye Disasa, Director of Agricultural Biotechnology Research Center said around 60 Tissue Culture protocols/ procedures that could be used for diversification /multiplication of 60 crops were found through agricultural biotechnology research. The procedure is being used for banana and ginger diversification, as to him.

The Director mentioned that duplication of seeds which is used to multiply products and distributed for farmers is the other major contribution of agricultural biotechnology. The Institute is majorly working on duplicating banana and pineapple, he added.

Besides conducting various researches, the Institute, is doing a promising job on creating competent manpower on the sector. It was learnt that currently there are about 20 PhD, 45 MSC, and other 500 human power in the Institution of Holeta Lab.

Tissue culture research, molecular biotechnology, diagnostic research, Microbes biotechnology and Mutagenesis DNA Engineering Research are the major areas that the Institute is working.

During the event, two papers were presented on agricultural biotechnology and GM crops in Ethiopia.

