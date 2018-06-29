28 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Senegal: The Day That Was - Senegal Victims of Fair Play, Belgium Fan Paints Himself Black

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Antoinette Muller

The last 16 have been decided and England won't play Brazil until the final.

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Russia with Daily Maverick's dedicated World Cup 2018 section.

Wrapping up the groups

Group G

It was supposed to be relatively uneventful. England and Belgium secured qualification and their final fixture was entirely about who topped the group. But then came the calculation of what path to the final might be easier. And the Belgian fan in blackface in the crowd. A man in Belgian team colours was spotted dancing and then seemingly trying to hide when the cameras panned on him. Strange behaviour for somebody who has the gall to appear like that in public.

Ill-conceived idea to try and dress up as the flag? No. Turns out the man in question, Jeroen Buggenhoudt, was quite happy to share his idea of "dressing up as his favourite player Romelu Lukaku" on social media. That bastion of journalism, the Daily Mail, reported on Thursday that he pitched...

Senegal

Colombia Ends Africa's World Cup Hopes

One cannot imagine the weight on the shoulders of 42-year-old Senegalese coach Aliou Cissé and his team as they… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.