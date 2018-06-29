Bank of Namibia deputy governor Ebson Uanguta said the Banco Nacional De Angola has paid the outstanding US51,1 million debt owed Namibia.
Speaking at a press briefing this morning, Uanguta noted that the outstanding amount was settled last Friday.
"The Bank of Namibia is delighted that the debt repayment has been concluded in a spirit of mutual trust and co-operation made possible by the support of President Hage Geingob, and the people of Namibia, which stood by the Bank, and had faith and trust in the arrangements announced by the two central banks," he said.