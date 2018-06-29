South Africa: Two Men Linked to Farmer's Murder Arrested, Stolen Rifles Recovered

Two men who are allegedly linked to the murder of a Kei Road farmer in the Eastern Cape have been arrested and face charges of murder and armed robbery.

The two men, aged 21 and 24, were arrested by police on Wednesday night in Peelton outside King William's Town.

Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said following investigations, officers were led to the suspects' hideout.

She said the men then took the police to an open field in Peelton where they showed them where several guns had been buried.

Mawisa said three hunting rifles were recovered after police dug up the hole. She said the rifles were stolen from Kei Road in the beginning of March.

Acting cluster commander Colonel Syed Cassim commended the police for conducting thorough investigations and arresting the two suspects.

"In every case registered with the SAPS (South African Police Service) we will ensure that thorough investigation is done and suspects are arrested," Cassim said.

He said the arrest of the two men likely meant that two cases had been solved.

The two men will appear in the King William's Town Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Source: News24