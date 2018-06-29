29 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Question Defined, Now It's Time to Get Tense

analysis By Nkateko Mabasa

COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota holds a copy of the Constitution while trying to address the hearings into changing Section 25 in Mokopane, Limpopo. (Greg Nicolson)

As the parliamentary hearings to review Section 25 of the Constitution entered their second day in Limpopo, the Joint Constitutional Review Committee met a people desperate for land and farmers who agree that although restitution is important, they don't want expropriation without compensation and are distrustful of the government's ability to deliver.

When Vincent Smith, chairperson of Parliament's Section 25 Review Committee, opened the land hearings at Aboo-A-Taob Hall in Mokopane, Limpopo, on Thursday, there arose a brief scuffle on the nature of the question: Should Section 25 of the Constitution be amended to allow the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation?

The committee had observed from the previous day's hearing in Marble Hall, in the Sekhukhune District, that the oral submissions made were not addressing the said question. Rather, community members were using the platform to air their many and varied grievances.

The relevant section was read in both Sepedi and English. And the meeting began.

COPE leader and committee member, Mosiuoa Lekota, quickly rose to address the community as...

