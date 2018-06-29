South Africa: The Questions the Party and the Mayor Should Answer

analysis

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille may have won her court battle to retain her membership of the DA, and by extension her mayoral chain. But she is still facing the party's internal disciplinary charges. On 28 June 2018 De Lille was back in court to fight for the documentation which the DA used as the basis for accusing her of wrongdoing, but the matter was postponed until November. There's no end to the saga in sight - but if both parties would answer a number of simple questions, perhaps we could all move on a little quicker.

Why is the DA misrepresenting De Lille's position on the Steenhuisen report?

The DA says that De Lille has received a copy of the Steenhuisen Report - the internal report which the DA used to institute disciplinary charges against her - and is lying when she says she hasn't.

Quote the DA's Natasha Mazzone on June 28:

"Repeated claims by Ms Patricia de Lille that she was never provided with a copy of the 'Steenhuisen'...