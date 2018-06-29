29 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Questions the Party and the Mayor Should Answer

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Rebecca Davis

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille may have won her court battle to retain her membership of the DA, and by extension her mayoral chain. But she is still facing the party's internal disciplinary charges. On 28 June 2018 De Lille was back in court to fight for the documentation which the DA used as the basis for accusing her of wrongdoing, but the matter was postponed until November. There's no end to the saga in sight - but if both parties would answer a number of simple questions, perhaps we could all move on a little quicker.

Why is the DA misrepresenting De Lille's position on the Steenhuisen report?

The DA says that De Lille has received a copy of the Steenhuisen Report - the internal report which the DA used to institute disciplinary charges against her - and is lying when she says she hasn't.

Quote the DA's Natasha Mazzone on June 28:

"Repeated claims by Ms Patricia de Lille that she was never provided with a copy of the 'Steenhuisen'...

South Africa

'God is Worried About Corruption' - Police Minister

Police Minister Bheki Cele says corruption starts small and it will never tell you when you have crossed the line. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.