South Africa: Another Missing Person Sought By Mondlo SAPS

Mondlo Police are appealing to the members of the community for assistance to locate a missing person Mpume Motha (34) from Mhlangeni area, Mondlo. According to the family members it is alleged that she left her homestead with friends to attend a funeral on 17 June 2018 at KwaNtuli in Nkande area and never returned home. She was last seen wearing a green skirt with black jacket and black boots and is about 1.6 m tall.
We appeal to anyone with information of his whereabouts to contact Detective Constable Shongwe on 071 520 3831. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.