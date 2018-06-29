South Africa: Another Missing Person Sought By Mondlo SAPS

Police Minister Bheki Cele says corruption starts small and it will never tell you when you have crossed the line. Read more »

We appeal to anyone with information of his whereabouts to contact Detective Constable Shongwe on 071 520 3831. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

Mondlo Police are appealing to the members of the community for assistance to locate a missing person Mpume Motha (34) from Mhlangeni area, Mondlo. According to the family members it is alleged that she left her homestead with friends to attend a funeral on 17 June 2018 at KwaNtuli in Nkande area and never returned home. She was last seen wearing a green skirt with black jacket and black boots and is about 1.6 m tall.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.