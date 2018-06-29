29 June 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Black Frost Expected Across the South

By Luqman Cloete

With the cold front due to reach the southern parts of the country on Sunday, certain parts of the south can expect black frost.

Weather forecaster Richard Nashikaku of the Namibia Meteorological Service today told The Namibian that the cold front was expected over southern Namibia on Sunday night.

"Showers and thunder showers would also be expected in the south-western interior, around Aus and Noordoewer settlements," he added.

By Monday, said Nashikaku, arctic air will be introduced in the southern areas and that black frost can be expected in some places.

He said "freezing levels" are predicted to drop due to the passing cold front, which is anticipated to move to Khomas, Erongo, Omaheke and Otjozondjupa regions.

"Very cold maximum temperatures of less than 10 degrees Celsius can be expected across the southern areas on Monday and Tuesday," he said.

According to him, high winds are also forecast over the south, and expected to migrate to the western, central and northern parts of the country.

He warned farmers to take precautionary measure for their livestock.

