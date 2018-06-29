29 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Government Pledges Support for Gikomba Fire Victims As Death Toll Rises to 16

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Njoki Kihiu

The death toll in Gikomba market fire shot to 16 after one person succumbed to injuries Friday.

According to Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Thomas Mutie, 8 people were discharged and 47 more are still undergoing treatment.

"We have lost another person this morning in the burn unit, the main challenge we are facing is that most of them had inhaled smoke but in terms of burns the highest is 36%,"said Mutie.

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki offered her condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and assured the government's full support.

"I wish to thank honorable Mishra and other well-wishers who have offered to support us but I am happy to report that the situation is under control now,"she said.

She added that majority of the victims are registered with National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and those who are not, the government will cater for their hospital bill

"The government will settle the bill of those that do not have NHIF card and also give them other support to see how they can pick up their lives, "said Kariuki.

While visiting the victims at the hospital, Kariuki appealed to Kenyans to go and donate blood as well as give any other help that the victims may be in need of.

"I wish to call on us to lend support to the hospital not necessarily because of what happened but as usual by donating blood whenever we can," said Kariuki.

So far 22 people have been discharged since Thursday.

Kenya

Posh Karen Ranked Among Top 10 Luxury Home Hotspots in the World

The lush suburb of Karen has been ranked in the top ten Luxury home hotspots in the 'Wealth report 2018' by Knight… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.