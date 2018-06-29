The death toll in Gikomba market fire shot to 16 after one person succumbed to injuries Friday.

According to Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Thomas Mutie, 8 people were discharged and 47 more are still undergoing treatment.

"We have lost another person this morning in the burn unit, the main challenge we are facing is that most of them had inhaled smoke but in terms of burns the highest is 36%,"said Mutie.

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki offered her condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and assured the government's full support.

"I wish to thank honorable Mishra and other well-wishers who have offered to support us but I am happy to report that the situation is under control now,"she said.

She added that majority of the victims are registered with National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and those who are not, the government will cater for their hospital bill

"The government will settle the bill of those that do not have NHIF card and also give them other support to see how they can pick up their lives, "said Kariuki.

While visiting the victims at the hospital, Kariuki appealed to Kenyans to go and donate blood as well as give any other help that the victims may be in need of.

"I wish to call on us to lend support to the hospital not necessarily because of what happened but as usual by donating blood whenever we can," said Kariuki.

So far 22 people have been discharged since Thursday.