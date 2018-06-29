29 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Law to Turn Dodoma Into Tanzania's Capital City Presented for First Reading in Parliament

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen Reporter News@tz.nationmedia. Com

Dodoma — The government presented five bills for the first reading in Parliament on Friday, June 29, 2018, including one that seeks to turn Dodoma into Tanzania's Capital City.

Known as the Dodoma Capital City (Declaration) Bill, 2018, the draft law comes just months after President John Magufuli elevated Dodoma into a city status.

Read more: Government seeks Aga Khan's help in developing Dodoma City

The presentation was warmly welcomed by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai who said he was happy that the bill was finally coming to Parliament.

"I congratulate the government for bringing this bill....it has been delated for several years but finally, it has come to happen," he said.

Other bills, presented for first reading in the House on June 29, 2018, included: The Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No. 2), Bill, 2018; The Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No. 3) Bill, 2018; The Teacher's Professional Board Bill, 2018 and The Public Private Partnership (Amendments) Bill, 2018.

Read more: Hot debate in parliament over Dodoma City status

Mr Ndugai directed that the draft laws be presented to various parliamentary committees where they will be extensively debated and improved before they are brought for the second reading and debated in Parliament in September, 2018.

Tanzania

Why Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa Is in Tanzania

Tanzania and Zimbabwe have agreed to cement further the cooperation on economic issues focus being on improving trade,… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.