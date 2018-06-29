Tanzania: Law to Turn Dodoma Into Tanzania's Capital City Presented for First Reading in Parliament

Dodoma — The government presented five bills for the first reading in Parliament on Friday, June 29, 2018, including one that seeks to turn Dodoma into Tanzania's Capital City.

Known as the Dodoma Capital City (Declaration) Bill, 2018, the draft law comes just months after President John Magufuli elevated Dodoma into a city status.

Read more: Government seeks Aga Khan's help in developing Dodoma City

The presentation was warmly welcomed by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai who said he was happy that the bill was finally coming to Parliament.

"I congratulate the government for bringing this bill....it has been delated for several years but finally, it has come to happen," he said.

Other bills, presented for first reading in the House on June 29, 2018, included: The Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No. 2), Bill, 2018; The Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No. 3) Bill, 2018; The Teacher's Professional Board Bill, 2018 and The Public Private Partnership (Amendments) Bill, 2018.

Read more: Hot debate in parliament over Dodoma City status

Mr Ndugai directed that the draft laws be presented to various parliamentary committees where they will be extensively debated and improved before they are brought for the second reading and debated in Parliament in September, 2018.