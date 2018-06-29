Tanzania: Sparks Fly As MPs Debate Contentious Finance Bill, 2018

Dodoma — Fierce debate ensued in Parliament on Thursday as the government and the Budget Committee once again differed on a number of issues.

It happened as the House was debating the Finance Bill, 2018, which sought to turn the recently approved Sh32.5 trillion Budget for 2018/19 into a legally binding document.

Key among the contentious issues was the government's proposal to channel all funds collected from the cashew nut export levy to the Consolidated Fund, and the one seeking to amend the Bank of Tanzania Act (Cap 197) with a view to establishing a treasury single account (TSA).

Presenting the Finance Bill, 2018 on Thursday, Finance and Planning minister Phillip Mpango said the government was proposing to amend the Cashewnut Industry Act (Cap 203) and make it possible for all funds raised through the cashew nut export levy to be held in the Consolidated Fund.

The current setup provides for 65 per cent of export levy funds to be remitted to farmers through the Cashew Nut Fund, with the remaining 35 per cent being channelled to the Consolidated Fund.

But the Budget Committee rejected the proposal, recommending instead that the government should amend Section 5 (1) of the Cashewnut Industry Act to give the Cashewnut Board of Tanzania a wider role in the management and promotion of the crop.

This led to fierce debate, which prompted Speaker Job Ndugai to wonder why the crop should be accorded special treatment in contrast to other traditional export crops such as tobacco, coffee, cotton, tea, sisal and cloves.

Mr Zitto Kabwe (Kigoma Urban-ACT-Wazalendo), obliged by coming up with an explanation.

"Mr Speaker, it is only cashew nuts which have an export levy in this country. There is no such levy for tobacco, cotton, tea, coffee, sisal or cloves. It is thus wrong to suggest that cashew nut growers are asking for preferential treatment" he said.

Mr Kabwe said it was cashew nut stakeholders who proposed the levy through their annual meetings.

"It's stakeholders who suggested that the levy be collected by the Tanzania Revenue Authority," said Mr Zitto, adding that it was agreed that the government should retain 35 per cent of the proceeds.

"It's unfortunate that today we are telling stakeholders that we are now taking the entire 100 per cent of the money they had asked the government to collect on their behalf," he added.

On TSA, Dr Mpango said the aim was to simplify the management of public funds, and cut the cost of operating a multiplicity of accounts with various commercial banks.

But Budget Committee chairperson Hawa Ghasia said since issues pertaining to finance were a union matter, the government of the United Republic of Tanzania must ensure that the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar was fully involved the process to establish a TSA.

But Mr Kabwe said the setting up of a TSA would be contrary to the law as would make it virtually impossible for the Controller and Auditor General to audit some state agencies and departments