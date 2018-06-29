Ethiopia: Freedom of Expression in an Era of Hope

Since the coming to power of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia has been witnessing a sea of change in various social, economic and political arenas. Particularly, the release of high profile imprisoned politicians and activists seems to herald a new era of hope in ensuring the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression.

In a move believed to further widen up the political space and the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Office in his latest tweet announced that "freedom of [expression] is a foundational right that other rights depend on. Ethiopia has opened access to 264 blocked websites/bloggers, [and foreign based opposition media outlets including] Ethiopian Satellite_Television_and Radio (ESAT) and Oromia Media Network (OMN). A free flow of information is essential for engaged and responsible citizenry. Only a free market of ideas will lead to the truth said."

It is a historical fact that following the 1974 revolution, a large number of Ethiopian youths lost their lives simply for expressing their views and holding a political stance. In fact, one of the major reasons for the peoples of Ethiopia to pay a huge sacrifice by engaging in a prolonged and arduous struggle was to ensure freedom of expression.

Then after, when Ethiopia endorsed the 1995 Federal Constitution, Article 29 was fully about right of thought, opinion and expression. Further, sub-article one and two state that everyone has the right to hold opinions and freedom of expression without interference. This right shall include freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of frontiers, either orally, in writing or in print, in the form of art, or through any media of his choice.

Freedom of expression is also recognized as a human right under article 19 of the_Universal Declaration of Human Rights_(UDHR) and recognized in_international human rights law_in the_International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights_(ICCPR)._

Obviously, true democracy cannot be realized without freedom of expression. Alexander Meiklejohn, a major proponent of the link between democracy and freedom of speech argued that the concept of democracy is that of self-government by the people. For such a system to work, an informed electorate is necessary. In order to be appropriately knowledgeable, there must be no constraints on the free flow of information and ideas.

As freedom of expression is a right guaranteed by prominent international declarations and the FDRE Constitution, the supreme law of the land, it is imperative that maximum care need to be exerted that other laws and proclamations do not contradict this right. Besides, it is a must that there should be the freedom of the press to guarantee freedom of expression as the media is the major platform and public arena for expressing one's opinions, thoughts and views.

It should also be underlined that freedom of expression is not only a right but also a responsibility. The expression of one's ideas and opinions freely through_speech, writing, and other forms of communication should not target to deliberately violate the rights of others. It should not cause hatred on or harm to individuals' or groups._

Hence, at this critical time where freedom of expression is flourishing in the country, the government, the media and citizens should more than ever be cautious about the right and responsibilities of freedom of expression. It is also more than ever timely to come up with academic exposition and judicial doctrine to explain such matters as the scope, content and limitations of freedom of expression.