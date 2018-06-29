Ethiopia: Onset of Era of Change!

From the smallest nations to the only superpower in international relations, people generally despise their leaders. It seems like a curse of the twenty-first century that social interests and the goals state leaders want to pursue are almost totally two different things.

The fast paced world of capitalism with its 'survival of the fittest' policy is working for only a new people in countries and the world at large. An Oxfam report indicated that more than half of the wealth in the world was owned by less than fifteen people as far back as 2014 with the share of this group rising vis-à-vis that of the rest of the world population.

With well over 99 percent of the world population left out, the world economy is definitely working for less than 1percent of the world's population. In such a system, heads of states and governments are expected to cater to private interests and multinationals than those of citizens. Taxes are slashed for businesses and the rich, workers' unions are paralyzed, austerity measures are pushed against social interests and the economic rights of citizens are ignored.

Under such conditions, people generally hate their leaders because they know that they are misusing their public office to promote the interests of a small but powerful group of people. The revolving door between politics and business is becoming wider with time as business tycoons are increasingly assuming public office and public servants end up taking on corporate responsibilities at some time in their careers. This system of centralizing the interests of a few rich people frustrated the people and breeds in them a deep hatred for political leaders.

Although the situation was less economic and more political, Ethiopians exhibited the same feelings to their political leaders at least over the past half a century. They fought and paid with their dear lives the complete denial of common sense and the insult that brings to one's intelligence.

However, the situation has changed quite drastically over the past three months as a new young Prime Minister has garnered their support through a strong impetus for unity, love and honesty. A huge demonstration in support of the changes he has been making was organized in the capital Addis Ababa over the weekend by political prisoners, journalists and bloggers recently released from jail through his call for amnesty. According to the organizers, four to five million people participated in it. The sense of solidarity and unity among Ethiopians of various ethnic backgrounds was a joy to watch.

A hand grenade was thrown at demonstrators which claimed the lives of 2 and wounded 156. One of the wounded women said that she is delighted to have gotten the opportunity to pay that sacrifice for the ongoing changes in the country. The people expressed their unflinching support for their new leader in a huge breakaway from the usual trend.

It is, however, not just Ethiopians who seem to have liked Ethiopia's young agent of change -Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.). International media have also expressed their appreciation to the swift changes he has introduced. The Washington Post recently waxed lyrical of the new Ethiopian leader in an article entitled: "Abiy Ahmed pulls of an astonishing turnaround for Ethiopia." The article compares Ethiopia's condition six months ago with the major changes made since Abiy has come into office. It states:

In the past week , the government of Abiy Ahmed has lifted a state of emergency, announced a major new program to partially or fully privatize state-run firms and said it would finally implement a peace agreement with neighboring Eritrea that it had been stalling for 18 years. That followed the release of political prisoners and invitations to exiled dissidents and media outlets to return home. Mr. Abiy, who took office on April 2, has been touring the country and promising even more change: He says the constitution will be amended to apply term limits to his position, which has been occupied by only two other men since 1995.

The Dailymail also paid homage to the tremendous work the new Ethiopian PM has been doing in an article entitled: "momentous days in Ethiopia as new PM pledges major reforms." Quartz media, for its part, wrote about the revamped hope of tech startups in Ethiopia under the new leadership through an article entitled: "Ethiopia's tech startups are confident change is coming at just the right time."

Let's, therefore, look into some of the measures that have taken by the new PM. It has been just over two months since a new Prime Minister came into office amidst a protracted political unrest in some parts of the country over the past three years. However, there has been considerable change over the course of that time. Opposition politicians, bloggers, journalists and activists who were in detention have been released; there have been genuine efforts and tangible results in widening the political space; the state of emergency declared for six months has been lifted with three months remaining; reform in law enforcement has been underway; there is a better accord between the government and the people with the former notably succeeding at fostering unity among all Ethiopians.

One of the major decisions made since the new PM has come into office is the opening up of state owned enterprises in aviation, energy and telecommunication for foreign investment or complete privatization. Ethiopian Airlines, ethio telecom and other major state owned enterprises have been open for foreign and local investment. The move is expected to raise their productivity and help raise essential foreign currency.

The decision by the EPRDF executive committee to implement the Algiers agreement with Eritrea is also a huge step forward in realization peace and stability in the horn of Africa. The move would diffuse the existing border tension between the two countries following the Ethio-Eritrea war between 1998 and 2000.

In his report on current affairs to the House of People's Representatives (HPR), Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.) boldly acknowledged previous accusations of torture and dark rooms. He then explained that the treatment of anti-constitutional activities as terrorism should not end with opposition party members, strongly affirming that some of the measures taken by the government were all anti-constitutional. He went on to contend that If the government considers anti-constitutional acts to be terrorism, then the government is committing acts of terrorism by using torture and dark rooms as these are prohibited by the constitution. In his report, he openly stated the need to amend the Anti-Terrorism legislation, the Charities and Societies Proclamation and the Mass Media Law.

The new Prime Minister also spoke of the need to improve inclusiveness in Ethiopian politics and widening the realm of democracy. He raised the Israeli Knesset (parliament) as an example stating the representation of wide ranging views in it. He spoke of the presence of Arab Israelis calling for East Jerusalem and the old city to be recognized as Palestinian land and the simultaneous presence of groups claiming Jordan as a part of Israel. He also talked about the representation of Orthodox Jews who claim that the Israeli administration is illegal as it is established before the arrival of the Messiah. He then called for the representation of such diverse opinions in the Ethiopian parliament as these groups want to lead their country to prosperity and unity after all.

Prime Minister Abiy also declared armed struggle 'outdated and out of fashion' as Ethiopia has now embraced conversation and dialogue as the primary means of solving problems. He said that the country has tried change of government through armed struggle for so long for no use. He remarked that armed struggle is of no use to Ethiopia. He then called for the armed opposition groups OLF, Ginbot 7 and ONLF to join the quest for change in Ethiopian politics now that the platform has been established.

His previous calls for opposition political parties and opposition politicians based abroad to come back into Ethiopian and operate in the country have received tremendous support as parties like the Oromo Democratic Front (ODF) have already moved in. Other prominent opposition political parties and personalities have also expressed their appreciation and support for Prime Minister Abiy's attempt to change things for the better. Among the parties are Ginbot 7 and its leader Birhanu Nega (Ph.D.).