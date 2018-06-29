Ethiopia: Perfect Time for Fully Fledged Freedom of Expression

Professor Beyene Petros

At this time of reforms, Ethiopia's government and citizens should respect the rule of law to fully ensure the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression, say a scholar and prominent politicians.

Since the coming to power of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, the whole country has been witnessing significant reforms among which are actions taken to widen up the political space.

Following the unrest in some parts of the country for past three years, a significant number of politicians and activists who had been jailed for long were released as per the government's decision in what it said would foster dialogue, and widen up the political space.

In his latest tweet, Fisum Arega, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Office announced that "freedom of [expression] is a foundational right that other rights depend on. Ethiopia has opened access to 264 blocked websites/bloggers, [and foreign based opposition media outlets including] Ethiopian Satellite_Television_and Radio (ESAT) and Oromia Media Network (OMN). A free flow of information is essential for engaged and responsible citizenry. Only a free market of ideas will lead to the truth said."

Freedom of expression was for the first time given juridical recognition in modern Ethiopia by the Revised 1955 Constitution (article 41).

The 1987 Constitution also gave recognition to freedom of expression on paper (article 47) but in practice thousands of youths have been exterminated in an unprecedented state sponsored terror in the country's history simply because they either distributed or read political pamphlets.

After the fall of the Derg, freedom of expression was extensively provided in Article 29 of the 1995 FDRE Constitution which states that everyone has the right to hold opinions and freedom of expression without interference.

In his paper titled, 'Freedom of Expression in Ethiopia: The Jurisprudential Dearth', Gedion Timothewos said that freedom of expression is one of the fundamental right guaranteed under FDRE Constitution.

Nevertheless, he added, as is the case for most of the rights recognized in the Constitution, there is still no corpus of academic exposition and judicial doctrine developed to elucidate on such matters as the scope, content and limitations of freedom of expression.

Teshome Wolde Hawariate, lawyer and political analyst tells The Ethiopian Herald that article was formulated based on international democratic rights conventions that the country has signed or ratified.

Yet, Teshome argues, despite this fact, other proclamations passed by the legislative body over the last ten years and that force citizens to engage in self-censorship restrict freedom of expression.

For instance, the Mass Media and Freedom of Information Proclamation and Anti-terrorism Laws put restriction on the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression, as to him. This discourages junior journalists to join the media business.

Particularly, the anti terrorism proclamation force citizens not to read and provide information especially to private newspapers, fearing that they might be labeled terrorists. As a result, writers, journalists and even ordinary citizens opted to express their views through the social media, he adds.

In the future, the constitution, especially article 29 and other human right declarations should be practically respected without any precondition; he says underlining the fact that journalists and citizens should also exercise their freedom of expression by respecting the rule of law or without violating others' constitutional rights.

It is also imperative to amend the proclamations and other laws that contradict the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression.

He also acknowledges the fact that there has been significant improvement in exercising freedom of expression following the coming to power of Dr. Abiy Ahmed and his government.

"The ongoing change and reform should be encouraged and supported. It is big to see the measures taken to unblock and reopen websites and other opposition Media outlets. Respecting the rule of law is key a solution to ensure freedom of expression," he emphasizes.

Prominent opposition politician Professor Beyene Petros on his part says that every citizen should understand and exercise its constitutional rights and obligations.

Freedom of expression is a natural right of all human beings. Ethiopia should also respect this natural right, he says adding "But it should also be underlined that citizens have the duty not to violate the right of others while exercising their rights and this requires civility."

Despite the constitutional right, citizens have been refraining from exercising their rights because of lack of confidence, he says. There are also some cases where the government prefers secrecy at the expense of transparency.

On the other hand, there are people who express their idea wrongly whenever something frustrates them. The words someone used to express his attitude might violate the rights of and upset others. Even sometimes, people have been witnessed violating the right of groups. "Therefore, all of us have the responsibility and accountability to respect rule of law while exercising out rights," the Professor underlines.

Most of the time, people are expressing their ideas via all kinds media outlets. Hence, Freedom of press is a key to freedom of expression. But the media should take maximum care in their work not to make mistakes and defaming the name and reputation as well as violate the rights of both individuals and groups. In this case, journalists should work respecting their professional ethics. The government has to also be transparent in its undertakings, he advises.

It is difficult to conclude that the larger public has understood its constitutional rights for freedom of expression. There is a need to raise the awareness of the public in this regard, Professor Beyene recommends.