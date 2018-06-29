28 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Eritrea: Premier Thanks High Level Eritrean Delegates

By Tsegaye Tilahun

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed thanked the high-level Eritrean delegates for coming to Addis for the first time after two decades for peace talks accepting the Premier's olive branch.

During dinner reception at National Palace for Eritrea's foreign minister and other members of the delegates, Dr.Abiy said that this is the time for reconciliation and love for two sisterly countries.

"I invite our Eritrean brothers and sisters to come here and visit us as soon as possible," Abiy added, saying that the two countries will celebrate the upcoming September 11 New Year together.

Announcing that a new chapter is opened between the two countries, the Premier said that "Ethiopians who want to go to Massawa for leisure, I call on you to be ready as Ethiopian Airlines will start flight services there soon."

Ousman Salah, Foreign Minister of Eritrea on his part said that today is a historic day that a door opened for two people who have been divided into two while they are brothers with common culture, language and history.

Salah stressed that "there will be lands swapped between the two countries, but that will not matter and there will not be a border between two brotherly countries as our relationship strengthens."

No Eritrean high-level delegates have been part of an official visit for talks with the Ethiopian government since 1998.

