Malawi: DPP Eastern Region Endorses Msaka As Vice President

Balaka — File photo

Members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Eastern Region on Wednesday endorsed Bright Msaka as the party's Vice President for the region.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency on the sidelines of the party's meeting in Balaka, Regional Governor for the Eastern Region, Julius Paipi said they have endorsed Msaka on the basis that he has managed to manage and transform the party in the region during his tenure.

"Msaka will go unopposed as far as this region is concerned. He is the best candidate the region has ever had. If there is anyone who wishes to contest, that is at their own peril, but the eastern region has united in support of our son, Bright Msaka," Paipi said.

According to Paipi, the DPP is strong in the eastern region because of the leadership of Msaka hence the need to give him another mandate to continue leading the region.

"DPP will get so many votes from the eastern region. We have 40 constituencies and in all these constituencies our beloved party is strong," he said.

DPP District Governor for Balaka, Golden Chirwa concurred with Paipi, saying as a region they sat down and agreed on one thing, to render their support to Msaka as Vice President for the party.

"Unlike in the past when the region was dead, the leadership of Msaka has seen the region growing in terms of membership. Msaka has been conducting meetings across the region which has seen more people joining the party," he added.

Some of the notable faces who graced the meeting were, DPPs Secretary General, Greizedar Jeffrey and Kondwani Nankhumwa.

The DPP is set to hold its elective convention from Sunday July 01 to July 03, 2018 at the COMESA Hall in Blantyre.