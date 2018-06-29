29 June 2018

Malawi: Lilongwe Police Tightens Security for Independence Celebrations

By Mercy Chirwa and Mphatso Nkuonera

Lilongwe June 29, 2018: Lilongwe Police has assured residents in the city of tight security during this year's celebration to mark 54th anniversary since Malawi attained its independence.

Mzuzu is hosting this year main event on Independence Day which falls on 6th July. But government has directed that celebrations in the rest of the regions should take place on before the main event.

Lilongwe City is hosting the central region celebration with its main activities scheduled for July 5 at Bingu National Stadium (BNS).

To ensure that the day is celebrated in a safe and secure environment, Police in the city have tightened up security, according to Lilongwe Police spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula.

Speaking to Mana in interview on Thursday in Lilongwe after a press briefing held by Lilongwe City Council (LCC)on the celebrations, Dandaula the police have increased patrols both at night and day with police officers deployed in strategic positions to ensure that security is intact.

"Residents should relax and celebrate with no fear because everything is in order," Dandaula said.

LCC public relations officer Tamara Chafunya has since advised all those people to patronise the football game at Bingu National Stadium as part of the celebrations to keep discipline by avoiding acts that will instigate violence.

"People should just enjoy the game without any form of violence" Chafunya said.

She added that the council is very prepared to make sure that people enjoy the celebrations in a safe and secure environment.

"People should not worry of a repeat of what happened during last year's independence. This time around, we have put place in proper measures to avoid that kind of tragedy to happen to happen again," said Chafunya while at the same time appealing to people not to bring sharp objects into the stadium.

Last year's national independence celebrations at Bingu Stadium were marred by a tragedy in which eight people died and 48 were injured due to a stampede. Delay in opening the stadium is said to have led to a scramble for entry, forcing the police to throw teargas to control the situation.

Manager for Bingu National Stadium Eric Ning'ang'a has assured people that this time the gate will as open early to allow for a smooth entry into the stadium and avoid a repeat of last year.

