Malawi: NGO Trains Ntchisi Youth As Peer Educators On HIV, Aids

Ntchisi — About 30 youths in Ntchisi have become trainer of trainers after undergoing a three-day training aimed at equipping them with knowledge on HIV and Aids so that they should reach out to their peers in the district with messages about the pandemic.

The training which was organized by the Ntchisi Evangelical Churches Consortium for Social Services (NECOSS), a local nongovernmental organization in the district, drew together youths from Traditional Authorities Kalumo, Malenga and Chilooko according to its Projects Officer, Mathias Chindungwa.

He said his organization is implementing a Youth HIV and Aids Awareness, Testing and Adherence project with funding from the United States Embassy.

"This is a 12 month project worth K13 million which started in April this year and is targeting youths from 13 to 35 years in the three Traditional Authorities," said Chindungwa.

According to Chindungwa, the training was aimed at drilling the selected young people as peer educators or ambassadors in HIV and Aids so that they reach out to their fellow youth in their respective clubs with information on prevention, treatment and adherence.

He said under the project, mobile HIV Testing Services (HTS) will also be intensified so as to allow more young people to go for testing.

"The whole idea is to provide easy access for testing among young people so that these youths are able to plan and manage their lives better and also to enable them become productive citizens," said Chindungwa.

One of the participants, Evelyn Mandala from TA Chilooko described the training as important as it accorded her an opportunity to learn more on sexual and reproductive health as well as HIV and Aids.

Another participant, Limbikami Mwanza from TA Kalumo said he would make sure that he imparts the knowledge gained to other young people from his area.

"I will share with my fellow youth back home whatever I have learnt from this training so that together we can make a difference in our areas, district and the country as a whole," assured Mwanza.