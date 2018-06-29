29 June 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: NGO Trains Ntchisi Youth As Peer Educators On HIV, Aids

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pauline Kaude

Ntchisi — About 30 youths in Ntchisi have become trainer of trainers after undergoing a three-day training aimed at equipping them with knowledge on HIV and Aids so that they should reach out to their peers in the district with messages about the pandemic.

The training which was organized by the Ntchisi Evangelical Churches Consortium for Social Services (NECOSS), a local nongovernmental organization in the district, drew together youths from Traditional Authorities Kalumo, Malenga and Chilooko according to its Projects Officer, Mathias Chindungwa.

He said his organization is implementing a Youth HIV and Aids Awareness, Testing and Adherence project with funding from the United States Embassy.

"This is a 12 month project worth K13 million which started in April this year and is targeting youths from 13 to 35 years in the three Traditional Authorities," said Chindungwa.

According to Chindungwa, the training was aimed at drilling the selected young people as peer educators or ambassadors in HIV and Aids so that they reach out to their fellow youth in their respective clubs with information on prevention, treatment and adherence.

He said under the project, mobile HIV Testing Services (HTS) will also be intensified so as to allow more young people to go for testing.

"The whole idea is to provide easy access for testing among young people so that these youths are able to plan and manage their lives better and also to enable them become productive citizens," said Chindungwa.

One of the participants, Evelyn Mandala from TA Chilooko described the training as important as it accorded her an opportunity to learn more on sexual and reproductive health as well as HIV and Aids.

Another participant, Limbikami Mwanza from TA Kalumo said he would make sure that he imparts the knowledge gained to other young people from his area.

"I will share with my fellow youth back home whatever I have learnt from this training so that together we can make a difference in our areas, district and the country as a whole," assured Mwanza.

Malawi

MP Fails to Turn Up to Move Motion to Strip Malawi President of Immunity

A motion that would have forced a sitting President to face trial while in office if suspected of committing a crime… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.