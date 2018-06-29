Ethiopia: Utilizing Spices Potential Towards Development

Ethiopia being the grower of diversified varities of spice has been benefited less from the sector. But, nowadays the country is striving to utilize its wide spice potential through applying the important preconditions.

Teppi National Spices Research Center is among one of the organizations working to boost the country's spice export earnings. Center Director Haimanot Mitiku told The Ethiopian Herald that the center is strenuously working to augment the spice sector's development in the country. Managing the sector with experienced sector professionals, working in coordination with spice growers and creating a platform to induce the public about the sector blessings would be fundamental to promote the sector in Ethiopia, he added.

Thus, the center has been conducting research works aiming at enhancing the product and productivity spices. The center has released over sixteen varieties of improved spice seeds to smallholder and commercial farmers.

"The center has been playing instrumental role in introducing new spice production and processing technologies in the country. The center is working effectively towards tapping the potential of the spice sector in the country. The center aspires to be a center of excellence in spice sector research hence to contribute its part to increase the annual foreign currency earnings."

According to Haimanot, the center is undertaking various measures to strengthen the capacity of the center through recruiting competent and skilled sector professionals and working hand-in-glove with the community.

He underlined that low attention to the sector, low awareness by the agricultural sector professionals and farmers as well as spice growers are the main sector bottlenecks.

According to Haimanot, the center released different varieties of spices, herbs and aromatic plants such as Chili, Ginger, Capsicum and Black Pepper.

For his Part, the Ministry of Industry Fruit Vegetable and Spice Processing Industry Directorate Director Eyoel Legesse said that the nation starts to see generating good revenue from the sector. Revenue amounting to 8.775 million USD was secured over the last Ethiopian fiscal year [July 8, 2016- July 7, 2017] from the sub-sector. The two preceding consecutive fiscal years also saw 6.473 Million USD and 2. 560 million USD revenues from the sector respectively.

According to him, Spice Production, Processing and Marketing Initiative has been made effective under the Ministry. The Initiative is aimed at supporting both smallholder and commercial growers by providing services which make them produce good quality spices. It also avails technical and financial assistance to processors, while helping traders, mainly exporters, through creating international market linkage.

He underlined that the Ministry of Industry is strengthening mechanisms and adjusting ways to tap the spice sector potential of the country. Spice growers, processors and traders also need to forge stronger link among themselves to supply quality produce both to global and domestic markets, he added.

Eyoel further said that In addition, creating defined market system would also be important in linking spice growers, processors and traders in a well coordinated manner.

Having an appropriate topography that allows growing various unique flavors of spices, herbs and aromatic produce, the country still generates a minimum from the sector. Different parts of the country endowed with diversified spice varieties could help grow spices of the same species with unique and distinct flavors.

Private Spice Growers Association President and spice researcher Addisu Alemayehu said that the sector should be given a due attention in Ethiopia through promoting sector practitioners.

"The private spice growers should work in partnership with the government to enhance productivity and secure the sector progress. The spice sector's strategy should target varieties that are most tradable at a competitive price besides boosting product and productivity."

According to Adissu, one of the major challenges of the sector is the government and investors' awareness on the developmental boon of the sector is limited. While, absence of skilled sector professionals, minimum cooperation towards motivating private investors contribute its part to the lower revenue gained from the sector. Low attention given to processing, manufacturing and packaging still ravel the sector with difficulties, he added.

Adisu recommended that enforcing of policies and regulations on marketing, standard of produce, certification and human power development as solutions to mobilize the spice sector development. He emphasized that the government should also implement the ten-year Spice Development Strategy (2015-2025).

Private investors could have massively tapped the enabling economic policy, attractive incentive- which includes tax holiday and favorable financing options- and supports to acquire land, had they been well aware of the advantages of the sector. Likewise, the industrial (for instance dyeing, food preservative and pharmaceutical), export and environmental (promote deforestation for it could be intercropped) paybacks could have led to an aggressive promotion of the sector by the latter. "Research firms, government departments dedicated to the sector and other pertinent bodies have, therefore, tasks ahead of them in creating optimal awareness on the enabling situation for the production and marketing of spices, herbs and aromatic plants.

Dr. Dejen Gebremeskel is Owner and General Manager of Dejen General Exporter that has been engaged in the sector for over eight years. For him, lack of standard products, suppliers and competent companies are additional setbacks. Moreover, the spice value chain has also been facing challenges from less informed brokers.

Of course, the private sector should devise innovative mechanisms to tackle the problem. In this regard, we have embarked up on contract farming agreement with farmers which marks the end of brokers' reign at the top of the value chain.

Dejen affirms that the global spices' market has shown a raising demand which is good news to potential emerging suppliers. Thus, spice growers and processors that have been long engaging in the sector, and those who aspire to engage have the opportunity to earn their fair share by strategizing production, he adds

Spice Grower Brehan Chanie told this reporter that currently he is growing different varieties of spices in his farmland. He joined the spice farming before five years. He grows Chilli, Ginger Black Pepper and other varieties of spice.

Brehan said that the Teppi Spice Research Center is contributing much to enhance his spice productivity in providing improved spice seedlings. Beneficiaries of the Center researches and technical support services said the Center play a tangible role in promoting the sector development through releasing new spice species and technologies.

"Most of the time the center professionals visit our farmland and show us the ways of improving our productivity in the spice sector. The increment in utilizing best improved seedlings enhanced me to gain more from the sector."

He emphasized that the technical support of the Center should be sustained to hinder the impact of some natural diseases on the spices plants.

Brehan underlined that the support of the Center is not limited with providing new improved spice species but also providing technical support assisted with a field visit to observe experiences of best performing spice growers.

Currently, Chili, Capsicum and Black Pepper are traded largely and account more than 44 percent of the global market or 16 billion USD.