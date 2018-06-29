Ethiopia: Ministry Helps More Than 790,000 People Secure Jobs

ADDIS ABABA - Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA) said out of more than 1.9 million job seekers registered in nine months of this fiscal year 790,136 of them have secured jobs in different organizations permanently and on contract bases.

Registration of vacant jobs and number of job seekers plays a crucial role to link job seekers with work and to match with their professions, according to Employment promotion team leader with Human resource Research and employment promotion directorate with the Ministry, Tamrat Worku.

Tamrat told The Ethiopian Herald that currently job seekers registration is held day-to-day in every local administration registration centers. He added that public and private institutions also register the available vacancies in their organizations and report to the Labour and Social Affairs Offices at various hierarchies.

Tamrat said that the job seekers and vacant jobs registration with the Labour and Social Affairs Offices plays a crucial role in connecting vacancies with relevant job seekers and in decreasing unemployment.

Tamrat said that job seekers registration helps to identify the specific number of job seekers and their job interest fields to find solutions and job opportunities.

The team leader stated that by identifying and grouping the available jobs at different organizations and offices and the interests of job seekers, it helps to match the job seekers with their professions without any brokers.

Tamrat further stated that in 2016/17 fiscal year more than 2.2 million job seekers were registered across the country while organizations reported some 327,397 vacant positions for which they were looking for candidates.

He added that more than 1.1 million job seekers were hired in various organizations and offices on permanent and contract bases.

In addition the registration also helps for statistical information for policy making and other strategies as mostly data is announced by Central Statistics Agency every five years but now it is possible to know the number of unemployment every six months and any needed time.

The team leader said that in 2016 the country's unemployment rate was 16.9 percent and to minimize the unemployment rate strategically, National Employment Policy was ratified in 2017, though not yet implemented.

He added that the ministry is working to implement the policy next year by forming effective council. Tamrat said that the national employment policy has an aim to facilitate the job creation process strategically, which promotes internal work hire for citizens and to create suitable work environment in collaboration with all stakeholders and sector offices.

The Ministry is also working on awareness creation for the youth to work in their country than foreign countries, Tamrat said.