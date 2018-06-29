Ethiopia: U.S. Companies Promoting Business in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA -- As Ethiopia explores new ways of tapping into its incredible economic potential, American Companies are promoting responsible business practices to encourage American companies to be part of the process both as investors and being exemplary for foreign investment for shared benefits, according to U.S Embassy.

Opening a half-day panel discussion at Hilton Hotel Thursday, U.S. Ambassador Michael Raynor said that the United States has consistently advocated greater space for the private businesses and investors to thrive. While Ethiopia has made tremendous progress on economic growth in recent years, the challenges ahead will require a greater role for the private sector, he said.

According to him, Ethiopians ponder the potential impact and opportunity of proposals that would allow increased involvement of private investors, including international investors, in Ethiopia's economy.

Ambassador Michael also said, "We believe firmly that, while Ethiopia has made tremendous progress on economic growth in recent years, the challenges ahead will require a greater role for the private sector."

"From job creation, to access to foreign exchange and financing, to increasing prosperity, creating an environment where private enterprises can thrive and attract investments will allow Ethiopia to tap into the incredible potential," he added.

Quoting the Ethiopian Investment Commission, Ambassador Michael further said as of March 2018, there were already nearly 250 U.S. investment projects active here in Ethiopia with several hundred more under consideration or preparing to start.

As part of further enhancing business ties between the U.S. and Ethiopia, the U.S. Department of Commerce has announced that Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Gilbert Kaplan will lead a delegation from the President's Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA) to Ethiopia.

This visit provides an opportunity for the delegation to gather insight into market opportunities and challenges faced by U.S. businesses in this fast-growing economy, he emphasized.

"We often talk about encouraging policies and practices that would create a better environment for U.S. companies, such as transparency, consistency, and a level playing field." "But the truth is that the practices that are good for U.S. companies are good for other responsible companies as well."

And what's good for U.S. companies is also good for Ethiopia's growth and development, since U.S. firms bring with them a deep sense of corporate social responsibility and strong practices in support of fair employment conditions, training, knowledge transfer, environmental stewardship, and producing high-quality products, the Ambassador said.

In the United States, businesses know that investing in their products and infrastructure are not enough to succeed; they need to invest in their employees and communities as well. Hence, this is true of their overseas operations as well as their U.S.-based ones, Ambassador Raynor noted.

As to him U.S. businesses are active in a wide range of sectors including aviation, energy, mining, healthcare,agriculture, manufacturing, information and communications technology,and engineering consu ltancy services. These investors and businesses bring a focus on quality products as well as responsibility for the social and environmental impacts of their operations.

Such companies are leading the way in respect for labor rights and are sharing best practices in management and leadership. They are also investing in the com munities where they work, enhancing community resources and building the skills of workers to be proficient in new technologies, he added.

General Electric, PVH and DOW Chemicals are among the top American Companies engaged here in Aviation industry, Industrial Parks and technology-based products respectively.