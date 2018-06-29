Ethiopia: Stakeholders Need to Enhance Commitment for Peace

The inspirational leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is bearing fruit as many people have shown interest to participate in the rally organized to acknowledge his initiatives ever since he came to power about two months ago.

He has influenced peoples thoughts towards national reconciliation, unity, forgiveness ... etc. Acknowledging his assertive leadership in uplifting people to exercise such good moral, it is also important to note that such positive behaviors were long ingrained in the culture of the people.

People have lived with peace, mutual respect and cooperation for years. Conflicts that happen usually happen are also solved through the rich traditional arbitration and conflict resolution mechanisms.

Despite the existence of the valuable cultural assets of the people that helped the resolution of conflict and the unreserved efforts of the leadership, conflicts among people are likely to happen.

The policy and approaches of the government and role of the leaders, educational and religious institutions are likely to play significant role in shaping the relationship between people.

Conflicts that flared up in some parts of South Ethiopian state are outcomes of the failure in managing smooth relations ship between the public. Just as they lived together for ages, they can live together forever provided all the relevant stakeholders perform their responsibilities with utmost commitment.

Just as the example set by Prime Minister Abiy, it is possible to lead people towards mutual trust and tolerance. This has been witnessed practically throughout the times the country started applying federalism during the last two decades. Except some small-scale skirmishes, no severe level of conflict has been observed.

If at all such conflicts happen, they were nipped in the bud through both traditional resolution mechanisms as well as intervention of the government, religious and other institutions. However it is important to address conflicts durably.

Concluding from the developments observed in our country so far, it is possible to sustainably address such problems in our country as our people and country own all that it takes to do so. First of all the people own rich cultural heritages that enable to solve conflicts of any origin though simple and affordable means.

Second there are strong religious organizations and systems that allow intervention to settle conflicts among the society. They have also been playing significant role in addressing related issues so far.

Hence , other relevant stakeholders like educational institutions and civic society should also discharge their responsibility in filling the existing gaps as well as future challenges in ensuring the sustainability of peace and tolerance in the society.

Higher educational institutions have a big potential in analyzing the constructive historical and cultural backgrounds of the society and contribute to nurture values that can keep people together than tear them apart and engage against one another.

All stakeholders should take advantage of the inspiration created by the senior leadership of the country to build up on the common values of people that can contribute towards ensuring their unity, harmony and shared vision.