Ethiopia: Manufacturers Request Focus On Coordination to Boost Export

ADDIS ABABA - Local enterprises and companies engaged in man ufacturing activities urged the gover nment to give due attention to alleviate shortcomings of the man ufacturing sector so as to reap the multifaceted benefits from it.

The rapid growth of the manufa cturing sector it needs special attention and coordinated efforts since it is the path to facilitate the industrialization process and export value added items, representatives of manufacturing enterprises noted.

Eyob Berhanu, marketing officer with Burayu Packaging and Printing Industry producing mainly packaging products told The Ethiopian Herald that the manufacturing sector needs special attention as it needs long term credit.

Eyob said that a pulp tree needs more than 20 years from growing to use. He said that it is hard to get long term credit to produce all inputs at home, hence most inputs for his company are imported from abroad. He stated that importing all inputs from abroad affects the productivity of factories especially at this time due to foreign currency constraints.

According to Eyob the government is trying its best to support the manufacturing sector but there should be sustainable mechanism to support the sector especially in substituting imported inputs.

More than other businesses, the manufacturing sector is the main source of employment for all professions, saves hard currency, helps to export value added items and skill transfer, Eyob said.

Tsehay Mekonnen, market research expert at the recently privatized Kaliti Metal Products Factory, on her part said that manufacturing companies play a crucial role in creating job opportunity and to support the overall country development.

Tsehay said that the cheap labor and good policies of government are the opportunities of the sector. Her company hired more than 400 permanent and contract workers and producing quality metal products on three shifts per day. But currently as most products are imported from abroad, due to shortage of foreign currency her factory decrease its producing shift from three to two.

To solve the foreign currency constraints of manufacturing sector government should give special attention, she added.

Elias Geneti, President of the Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Association (AACCSA) during the opening session of the second manufacturing and technology trade fair on Thursday here in Addis Ababa, said that manufacturing sector is the path to industrialization process and helps to export value added items.

"Ethiopia is exporting more than 200 items to the global market; however those items are exporting with little or no value addition. Therefore the manufacturing sector has made an interception in order to add values to the country's primary products", Elias said. According to the president over the past three years the manufacturing sector increased by 18 percent and contributes 5.4 percent of the country's GDP.

Elias noted that to meet the economic and social demand of 100 million populations, early advancement of the manufacturing sector is imperative for the predominantly agrarian economy.

According to Elias bureaucracy, lack of access to finance, custom and logistics service constraints, incompetence of experts, absence of coordinative efforts and absence of sustainable technology are the main constraints of the sector in Ethiopia.