Ethiopia: Eritrean Delegates to Get Warm Welcome

- US conglomerates en route to Ethiopia: MoFA

ADDIS ABABA--Ethiopia is ready to warmly welcome the Eritrean peace delegates as the country is among the major peace actors in the world regardless of its location in the turbulent and frequently drought-hit East African Region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday.

Ministry Spokesperson Meles Alem told the press that as an extension of Ethiopia's determination to peace, the 63rd IGAD extra ordinary meeting was held successfully bringing the conflicting parties of South Sudan in to face to face dialogue.

The meeting which is the first since 2016 was held with the attendance of all heads of governments except Uganda's President Museveni who was represented by his foreign minister manifesting the level of significance the regional bloc attached to solve South Sudanese crisis.

The heads of governments have also agreed on IGAD's bridging proposal specifying both governance and security issues in the future politics of South Sudan.

On the governance sector, the proposal deliberates on South Sudan to have bicameral house of parliament, three vice presidents, specific number of ministers in the cabinet and to set up national commission for the administration of these all, according to Meles.

On the security sector side; Meles added that the heads of governments agreed on the containment, demilitarization, demobilization of fighting wings, punitive measures and to set up inclusive national army in South Sudan.

IGAD is also set to continue the face-to-face discussions between President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar and to realize the commitments in to action and to report for Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, the current Chairperson of IGAD, Meles added.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson also said that Ethiopia is working to further its public diplomacy activities geared towards supporting the country's political diplomacy.

Public diplomacy and economic diplomacy are the core issues in the country's diplomatic discourse, Meles stressed.

Thus, the country is about to dispatch public diplomacy team to Djibouti to garner public support to its diplomatic ties.

Furthermore, as the result of the economic diplomacy conducted between US and Ethiopia, the US conglomerates such as IBM, General Electric and other 34 corporations are en route to Ethiopia to explore the investment opportunities, Meles disclosed.