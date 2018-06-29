21 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Premier Assures Immediate Dismissal of Corrupt Officials

By Henok Tibebu

Welkite- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said responsible authorities in every structure of government for the recent dispute between the Gurage and Qebena peoples and bad governance would be removed from office sooner.

Discussing the issues of dispute between the Gurages and Qebena peoples of Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples state at Welkite town yesterday, the Premier said his administration would exert maximum effort to end networks that are based on personal and ethnic connections.

As a result, individuals who abused their leadership with networked illegal activities based on ethnic connections are disgrace to their own peoples and bringing them to justice is a priority task.

He also called up on the youth to hold on to the long lived values of unity and diversity. "It is impossible to lead citizens without embracing their culture. Both peoples are known for their culture of living in harmony in peace and tolerance," said Abiy.

During the discussion, both the Gurage and Qebena people claimed that there are some organized groups who are using the public's demand for peace and development to unintended ethnic conflict for their own personal advantage.

It was also indicated that most individuals in leadership position from woreda to state administration are involved in such organized crimes.

Berhanu Gebru , young resident and lawyer at in Welikite delimitation issues of several development and investment project have been major problems for the youth.

Due to the fact that some authorities in different administrative levels are involved in corruption, investment and infrastructure development have been terminated and moved to other areas for the disadvantage of the youth.

In this regard Abiy urged that the two ethnicities to stand together and fight against such groups adding that the problem would not be solved if both go on their separate ways. He also pledged to respond to the development demands of the two peoples.

