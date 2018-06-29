21 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Peace in the Interest of Both Ethiopia, Eritrea - Analyst

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Girmachew Gahsaw

Following Eritrea's positive response to Prime Minister Abiy's call, a political analyst said that peace is in the interest of both Ethiopia and Eritrea and the two countries should ready themselves to discuss bilateral issues.

Professor Medhane Tadesse, Horn Affairs Analyst said that the Ethio-Eritrea issue had been thorn to the whole region, and have dragged the potential economic benefits of both countries.

And recently, the Ethiopian government stated its willingness to fully accept the Algiers Agreement, which ended the devastating two years war between Ethiopia and Eritrea. The effort is expected to bring huge socioeconomic and political benefit for the two people.

Professor Medhane told the local Amhara Mass Media agency that as the Algiers agreement by itself is binding, the two countries should join in negotiation without putting any preconditions, and the discussion should focus on how to bring peace and harness economic benefit.

"They have to discuss the way how the Algiers agreement would be implemented", he added.

For this come to effect, the Professor continued, the two people should remember their old relations and think about the upcoming opportunities after the peace deal will bring. He also said that the issue is also about establishing strong security in the horn.

Further, both countries should keep their security via working jointly, and should prepare themselves to discuss on binding and multifaceted border, economic and other issues, he noted.

Ethiopia

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy to Meet Eritrean President Shortly

ADDIS ABABA- Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed will meet Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki in the near future to discuss… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.