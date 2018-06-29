Ethiopia: Reforms Necessitate Strong Private Sector

More than ever, the role of the private sector has become imperative and central to the objective of sustaining the rapid economic growth which has so far been driven in large part by public sector investment. While the government is currently engaged in economic reform that gives room for the private sector to have increased role in the economy, all stakeholders should strive to advance the role of domestic private actors.

In a move that surprised many, the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) Executive Committee's recently decided to allow domestic investors secure shares in mega projects and transfer public enterprises to the private sector. Whatever the rationale might be, it is undeniable fact that the decision would open a lot of room for the domestic private sector to play a key role in the economy.

For long, the government has taken a stance that it has a big say in the economy to ensure successive, inclusive and equitable economic growth. This policy has indeed brought about a success, successive economic growth that lifted considerable number of people out of poverty. And now, the main questions have to do with efficiency, sustainability, transformation and structural change, whose achievement demands the active role of the private sector.

Recognizing the enormous development achievements the state-led model brought about, some prominent international financial institutions have been advocating for 'a bigger push' to increase the private sector's role in the economy, if the growth is to sustain.

The Executive Committees' decision is timely as speeding up the industrialization process and achieving structural transformation require active and vibrant private sector. Accordingly, the government tends to emphasize on quality investment in all sectors of the economy to realize efficiency, productivity and competitiveness.

This apparently calls for deployment of efficient private actors in an array of sectors that are being opened for privatization. However, in Ethiopian case the growth of the private sector and its contribution to the national economy has regrettably been largely limited.

One of the strategic pillars of GTP II is enhancing the transformation of the domestic private sector and enabling it to become capable development force. Growth of the private sector can provide the economy with efficiency and large tax revenues, which in turn supports increased public investment.

The private sector is being given the opportunity to improve the efficiency of the country's mega infrastructural institutions. A number of incentive and support packages including tax exemption, duty free import of capital goods and development of industrial parks are designed to encourage the private sector to play active role in fostering rapid and sustainable economic growth.

The government needs to work to expand the accessibility of banks and other financial institutions to the private sector. The provision of legal and institutional frameworks to ensure a level playing field to all private actors is also essential for the prevalence of fair business practice and competition.

Obviously, the domestic private sector seems to be in the nick of time to play a decisive role in realizing the industrialization and middle income ambition within a decade. Yet, critical questions can be raised on the current state of the private sector in Ethiopia, about its readiness, ability, potential and capacity to engage in industry and to adding value.

While such measures would encourage and enable the sector to be key driver of the economy, domestic investors need to bring about attitudinal change to assume central role in the long term development of the country than merely chasing short term goals of wealth accumulation without adding value to the economy. Hence, they should be willing to invest in sectors that matter a lot for the country. The government has to also strive to remove bureaucratic bottleneck that discourage developmental investors.