Ethiopian to Start Flights to Barcelona

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopian Airlines has finalized preparations to launch new flight services to Barcelona, Spain as of July 2018, deploying the ultra-modern B787- 800 Dreamliner.

Barcelona, the capital and largest city of Catalonia and the second most populous municipality of Spain, is also the second largest trade fair and exhibition Centre in Europe.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said, "We are very happy to spread our wings to Barcelona, which will be our second destination in Spain, after Madrid, and the 13th city in our European network."

"The start of this new flight to Barcelona is part of our global route network expansion plan in line with our strategic roadmap, Vision 2025. The new flight to Barcelona will provide seamless connectivity options for business people as well as tourists from Barcelona to our extensive African network of 58 destinations via our main hub in Addis Ababa."

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent's leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion's share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 110 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft, it was learnt.