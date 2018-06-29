Ethiopia: Eritrea to Dispatch Peace Delegation to Addis

President of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki, affirmed that his government has accepted Ethiopia's offer for peace dialogue and would send a high level delegation to Addis Ababa for peace talks in the near future.

In his televised speech on Martyrs Day, the President said that the time 'represents periods of epochal change and transition'. The peoples of Ethiopia and Eritrea have lost an opportunity of two generations for over half a century due to policies designed to promote external agendas, he signified.

"When the two people achieved their respective liberations in 1991 through a common struggle, they embarked, with earnestness, on a new chapter. This was prompted by the desire to advance their complimentary bilateral interests as well as to enhance collective growth in the entire Horn of Africa," he reiterated.

Unfortunately, this promising start was rolled back by the resurgence of misguided global policies. "The devastations, sacrifices and loss of opportunities that ensued were very heavy indeed," he restated.

Isaias also stressed that the positive bilateral and regional all-rounded growth that could have been achieved through the complimentary resources and capabilities of the Ethiopian and Eritrean peoples have been derailed and frustrated so far.

"Twenty seven years is a long interval. The losses incurred and times wasted are thus huge in terms of this yardstick".

As it is the case with Eritrea, the people of Ethiopia also relish peace and harmony with their neighbor. There is nothing novel in this fact, he ascertained.

The positive signals issued in these past days can be seen as an expression of this popular choice. The comple -mentarity of both peoples and countries, their common bilateral interests and prosperity, are sacrosanct objectives to which all those sacrifices were paid, as to him.

"As such, it remains a priority for which we will be actively engaged in. For this reason, and outside myopic considerations of public relations stunts and advantages, we will send a delegation to Addis Ababa to gauge current developments directly and in depth as well as to chart out a plan for continuous future action".

He added that Asmara's assessments of global and regional realities and trends have significant impact on its policies it formulates. "... it is natural that we see our various sectoral developmental programs in relation to our neighbors in general and with Ethiopia in particular," he underlined.