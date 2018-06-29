Ethiopia: Reforms to Sustain Growth, Improve Efficiency - Premier

EPRDF Executive Committee's decision to fully/partially privatize giant public owned companies is set to curb inflation, unemployment, improve efficiency and pay back foreign debt.

In his appearance at Parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, who was recently labeled by the Economist magazine as Reformer-In-Chief, said that foreign debt and shortage of foreign currency are becoming major challenges for the country.

According to him, during the first six months of this budget year alone the country has taken 1.3 billion US dollar in loans. A little more than 57 percent of the loan was used by government while the rest went to public developmental institutions. In addition, the country's export performances in recent years have not been able to meet the targets.

The ongoing economic reform is a multipurpose tool to sustain and recover the economy. Without making reforms, it would be difficult to overcome the major economic challenges the country is facing including rising foreign debt and shortage of hard currency, as to the Premier.

The reform is also said to be necessary to improve government revenue, reduce unnecessary expenditure and unemployment, improve availability of capital and execute effective fiscal and monetary policy.

While other African countries generate some 20 percent of their GDP from tax, the share of tax in Ethiopia's GDP is only 11 percent, as to Dr. Abiy. The economy needs to generate new capital and the privatization is part of this objectives.

According to Prime Minister, by nature, developmental states are not end by themselves but they are means to build a capitalist economy. "The goal of both neoliberal and developmental states is the same; it is building a strong capitalist system. Their difference is the path they follow to achieve this goal."

In Ethiopian case, the government is set to fill market failures and when the private sector performs its duty, the government would refrain from interfering in the economy. In the past, it was not possible to transfer giant public owned companies to the private sector as the sector's actors were not well organized and competitive enough.

But things are changing from time to time. For instance, the government was the sole exporter of coffee some 25 years ago. But now the private sector has overtaken that role, he said.

According to him, the share of the public owned companies that are meant to be fully/partially privatized would be sold to domestic investors and renowned international companies. And the procedure would be carefully managed based on researches and studies.

It is clear that the telecom and the information technology sectors are central in deciding the prospect of the country's economic transformation. Hence, bearing its central role in mind, the main reason to transfer the sector to the private sector is to improve service deliver quality and competitiveness, avoid inefficiency and create more jobs, the Premier underlined.

Besides privatizing the energy sector, institutions like universities and industrial parks would also generate power to solve distribution challenges and power wastage.

It is to be recalled that Ethio- telecom, shipping and logistics service, Ethiopian Airlines and other companies are among the major state-owned companies to be partially privatized.