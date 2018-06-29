29 June 2018

allAfrica.com

South Africa: Grahamstown to be Renamed After Xhosa Warrior

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tim Giddings/Wikimedia Commons
Grahamstown (file photo).
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has published a government gazette stating that Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape will be renamed Makhanda.

The name pays homage to the Xhosa warrior and philosopher, who was also known as Nxele. One of Makhanda's noted battles in his fight against colonialism was one where he led an attack against the British garrison at Grahamstown in 1819, Minister Mthethwa said.

"It is the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that recommended that the renaming of geographic features be a form of 'symbolic reparation' to address an unjust past," Mthethwa said.

"These reparations include changing the names of geographical places. Surely we cannot prove ourselves committed (as government) to fully achieve these reparations if we retain names such as Grahamstown - named after Colonel John Graham - whose name is captured in history as being the most brutal and the most vicious of the British commanders on that frontier."

Other names considered were Nxele, Makana and Rhini.

South Africa

'God is Worried About Corruption' - Police Minister

Police Minister Bheki Cele says corruption starts small and it will never tell you when you have crossed the line. Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.