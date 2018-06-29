South Africa: Glow's Stars On What It's Like to Work On the Set of a Female-Led Show

"It is absolutely a different experience working on a show with so many women involved behind-the-scenes," Alison Brie, star of the Netflix show GLOW , told Channel24 during a recent sit-down interview in Rome.

The second season of this hit Amercian comedy is now available for streaming after its first season was a massive success.

The series, created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, is inspired by the real-life characters and gimmicks from the 1980s syndicated women's professional wrestling circuit, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (or GLOW).

The show not only features a mostly female cast but is also female-led behind the cameras - something that both Alison (Ruth) and her co-star Betty Gilpin (Debbie) found both inspiring and empowering.

"For me it feels different just in the transparency in the way that we do things. There's a lot of communication that takes place and I know some of that is due to our experience as leads on the show who are privy to more information, but the set feels very comfortable, very safe.

"Not only because of the women behind the camera, but having 15 women on the show, having the majority of cast members be women. It really feels like we have ownership over that space and that is different for me," says Alison.

Betty echoes this; "I think as a result of our business being so male dominated for so long... I think shame and fear and second-guessing yourself as an actress is so ingrained. For me it took being surrounded by brave women to feel brave myself as an actor and as a business person."

According to Alison the cast of the show features a variety of different women with different experiences and viewpoints; "It's a group of highly intelligent, very politically minded, feminist women. I have also felt very inspired by all the women that we work with and the types of conversations we're having all the time on set. It varies from being totally silly and stupid and doing characters and voices and joking around to being serious and having discussions about issues that are going on all over the world."

Source: Channel24