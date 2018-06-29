South Africa: Free State Sends Condolences to Late Mr Matli's Family and Friends

press release

The Free State Provincial Government is still shocked and saddened by the passing of former employee, Mr Motlatsi Petrus Matli, who went on pension towards the end of 2017. Mr Matli passed away at his home in Botshabelo, on Monday June 25, 2018, after a long illness.

Born on May 12, 1957, Mr Motlatsi Petrus Matli joined the public service on September 17, 1990 as a driver at the Department of the Premier. He served the department diligently until his transfer in later years to the Free State Training and Development Institute, where he continued with his excellent service towards the day to day functioning of Government. Always ready to serve and go beyond the call of duty, Mr Matli also served as a media driver for the Free State Provincial Government, entrusted many times with the lives of our media colleagues as government embarked on various Operation Hlasela outreach programmes across the province to change the lives of citizens for the better.

"He was diligent and always assisted where he was needed. As a driver he was punctual, reliable, committed and passionate about his work. One can say without any fear of contradiction that Mr. Matli, carried out his duties with grace and always with a warm smile on his face. I am sure I speak for the entire provincial government when I say that he will be dearly missed and may his soul rest in eternal peace", said the Director-General of the Free State provincial government Kopung Ralikontsane.

The Premier of the Free State, Sefora, 'Sisi", Ntombela and the entire Free State Provincial Government sends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and relatives of the late Mr. Matli.

The Free State Provincial Government shall communicate arrangements regarding the memorial and funeral services of the late Mr. Matli, after consultation with family.

Media houses which require details of the designated family spokesperson, as well as direct information on developments regarding arrangements of the memorial and funeral services of the late Mr Matli, can keep in touch with Pulane Tsupane - Media Strategy and News Services, Department of the Premier, on the following details:pulane.tsupane@fspremier.gov.za 071 302 2595

Issued by: Free State Provincial Government