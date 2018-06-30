29 June 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: New Tariff for Energy and Water Ends Random Estimates

Benguela — The new tariff code for energy and drinking water, which will come into force shortly in the country, includes, among others, the principle of payment for the actual consumption of the client, with definition of rules and criteria, unlike the previous one, whose procedure was based on random estimates.

This information was released to Angop in Benguela province on Wednesday by Luís Mourão, the CEO of the Electricity and Water Services Regulatory Institute (IRSEA), in the framework of the meeting to present the new tariff plan to the heads of the sector of the cities of Lobito and Benguela.

Luís Mourão said that with the new tariff and in case of absence of waters meters, the customer will be able to negotiate with the operating company its historical consumption and establish estimates based on the following categories: domestic, industrial, social, commercial, services, water tankers and fountains.

