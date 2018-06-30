Liberia: Wlcu Awards U.S.$6k Scholarships to 10 Law School Students

Mr. Wazni before he presented the check to Cllr. Warner at yesterday's ceremony.

The World Lebanese Cultural Union in Liberia (WLCUL) yesterday awarded 10 academic scholarships to the tune of US$6,750 to best students from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia (UL).

Ahmed S. Wazni, president of the Union who presented the check to authorities of the law school, said the initiative was WLCUL's way of identifying with every sector of the country, including the law school.

"The community's intent is to promote the legal profession by easing the financial burden of brilliant students in the legal field," Wazni said.

He said that the Union was now concentrating on building human capacities, instead of its usual contribution to educational institutions, which sometimes does not benefit individual students.

"This is the beginning of our relationship with the law school, and so we are going to make more materials and financial contributions to the institution," Wazni assured.

He said that the Union as part of its initial contribution, will provide 250 durable chairs for use by the law school.

Counselor T. Negbalee Warner, Dean of the Law School, who received the check, lauded the leadership of the Union for identifying with the school.

"This is the first time for a non-governmental organization to identify with the university, especially the law school," Cllr. Warner said.

Warner assured the leadership of the Union his institution's readiness to maintain a close relationship with them, "whatever the case may be."

