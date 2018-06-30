30 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Land - the People Speak - Hearings in Limpopo, Northern Cape Draw to a Close

As the first set of public hearings into the amendment of section 25 of the Constitution in Limpopo draw to a close, the need for land expropriation without compensation has been the popular opinion expressed by participants.

Thohoyandou will be the last stop for the public hearings in Limpopo as the Constitutional Review Committee sits and listens to the public on Saturday.

At public hearings in Marble Hall, Mokopane and Tzaneen earlier this week members of the public who supported the amendment of section 25 were in the overwhelming majority.

While a small number of people, including farmers, have spoken out against changing the Constitution, most of their contributions have been drowned out by those in favour of making the amendment.

The last session of public hearings in the Northern Cape will also begin on Saturday morning in the capital, Kimberley.

The committee in the Northern Cape has held hearings in Upington, Springbok and Kuruman throughout the week.

While the overall opinion in Kuruman was that section 25 should be amended, Upington and Springbok received a mixed bag of reactions on whether or not land should be expropriated without compensation.

In both Upington and Springbok, there was also an overwhelming message that Khoi and San people wanted recognition as South Africa's first inhabitants.

Source: News24

South Africa

