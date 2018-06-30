30 June 2018

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: President Faure Attends Official Opening of the 5th Edition of the National Show

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, accompanied by the Guest of Honour for the celebrations of the 42nd anniversary of Seychelles' Independence, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, attended the official opening of the 5th Edition of the National Show held yesterday morning at the NSC Hall, Roche Caiman.

During the ceremony, the National Show Coordinator, Mr Franky Laporte, delivered the welcoming remarks and shared a brief background of the 2018 National Show. This was followed by remarks by entrepreneur Mr Denis Payette who shared his experience in the industry and opportunities made available to entrepreneurs like himself through such National initiatives.

Before the traditional tolling of the bell, the Designated Minister and Chairperson of the National Celebrations Committee, Mrs Macsuzy Mondon, delivered the launching address to officially declare the 5th Edition of National Show open. She retraced the journey of the National Show and highlighted the core objectives of the National event.

"This 5th edition of the National Show in its present form and at this venue, has a history which goes back to the early 90s with the annual Agriculture and Horticulture Show which was an annual event of the National Day Celebrations. In 2010, in a move to celebrate national achievements, beyond just agriculture and horticulture, the first edition of the National Show was organised. Its objective then and through the last 8 years has been and remains as a showcase, to explore and celebrate the social, cultural and economic achievements made by the Seychellois people," said Designated Minister Mondon.

Ms Jennifer Zialor and Mr Jude Brown, two young agricultural entrepreneurs, had the honour to toll the bell to officially declare the show open.

Following the official opening ceremony, President Faure and other distinguished guests present, had the opportunity to tour the Nation show exposition stalls.

A total of 191 participants ranging from large corporate organisations to small businesses and entrepreneurs are participating in this year's National show. It will be open until Sunday 1st July 2018.

