30 June 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Implementation of Development Drives

Mendefera — Reports indicate that commendable progress has been registered in the implementation of development programs in Emni-Haili sub-zone. The report was made at a six month activity implementation assessment meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the administrator of the sub zone, Mr. Abraham Mokenen indicated that the implemented development programs include the construction of micro-dams, renovation and expansion of dirt roads as well as construction of additional schools' class rooms.

Mr. Abraham further indicated that the construction of micro-dams in the administrative areas of Adi-Kodo, Tafa, and Kudobuur has reached in its final stage, and that renovation activity has been conducted on the dirt road that was constructed by Bidiho Construction Company linking Emni Haili with Adi-Bahailay.

Mr. Abraham also said that commendable progress is being registered in the construction of dormitories for teachers, latrines and additional class rooms in several administrative areas.

The head of Agriculture in the sub zone, Mr. Mengisteab Teame on his part, called on the farmers to protect the forest and apply crop rotation as well as adhere to the advice provided by agriculture experts.

The residents on their part expressed readiness to contribute due role in all development programs.

