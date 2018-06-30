Eritrea: Assessment Meeting On Progress of Education

Barentu — An assessment meeting in which area administrators, heads of schools and representatives of government institutions took part was held in Shambiko sub zone with the objective of assessing the teaching and learning process in the sub zone.

In a speech he made at the meeting, the head of the Ministry of Education in the sub zone, Mr. Tesfamicael Araia indicating that students' school enrolment is not yet as expected, stated that initiatives that have been undertaken to enhance the number of school enrolment both in females and males have yielded no positive response and called for strong effort and organizational capacity.

The heads of schools in their reports underlined that lack of adequate stationery and infrastructure are among the basic challenges to the effectiveness of the teaching and leaning process in the sub zone and called for due attention to that effect.

The administrator of Shambiko sub zone, Mr. Kahsai Asrat on his part, calling on the sustained continuation of awareness raising campaigns aimed at encouraging the society to take advantage of the educational opportunities created in the areas, said that the sub-zonal administration will play due part in alleviating the challenges.

In Shambiko sub zone there are 27 educational institutions ranging from preschool to high school.